Celebs massaal in de ban van Belgische ontwerper Dries Van Noten Timon Van Mechelen

03 april 2019

10u47 0 Style Van zangeres Beyoncé en acteur Jake Gyllenhaal tot rappers Swae Lee en A$AP Rocky; sterren worden in groten getale gespot in kledingstukken van de Belgische ontwerper Dries Van Noten. Hoewel de liefde van celebs voor Van Noten niet nieuw is, is het één specifieke print die nu duidelijk in de smaak valt.

Het gaat om de zogenaamde ‘lava-print’ uit de lente- en zomercollectie voor mannen voor 2019. Van Noten zocht daarvoor inspiratie in het werk van Verner Panton, de bekende Deense meubel- en interieurvormgever. In 1960 ontwierp hij de eerste stoel die bestond uit een vloeiend stuk plastic, genaamd de Panton Chair of de S Chair. De stoel wordt nog steeds geproduceerd door Vitra, en onze landgenoot kreeg toestemming van hen om het ontwerp te verwerken in prints voor zijn collectie.

Begin februari postte zangeres Beyoncé een foto op Instagram waarop ze een hemd en broek uit de collectie droeg. Daarna droeg popster Joe Jonas hetzelfde hemdje op de cover van de single ‘Sucker’ die hij begin maart lanceerde samen met zijn broers als deel van de comeback van hun band Jonas Brothers. Vervolgens postte ook muzikant Steve Lacy een foto op Instagram waarop hij het hemdje draagt, niet veel later volgde Swae Lee van rappersduo Rae Sremmurd. Acteur Jake Gyllenhaal droeg zelfs een kostuum in de print op de rode loper.

Zoals eerder gezegd, is het echter niet nieuw dat sterren grote fan zijn van de ontwerpen van Van Noten. Een paar extra voorbeelden: