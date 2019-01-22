Celebritykappers verklappen welke froufrou bij welk haartype past Margo Verhasselt

22 januari 2019

16u57

Bron: Marie Claire 0 Style Wil je eens iets nieuws uitproberen en staat een froufrou al langer op jouw verlanglijstje? Waarom ook niet? Al is wat advies voor welk type froufrou het best bij jouw haar past nooit overbodig. En, lucky you, daarvoor ben je aan het juiste adres.

Froufrou’s zien er goed uit in alle soorten en stijlen, maar ze zien er ook anders uit bij iedereen. Sorry om de illusie te doorbreken, maar neen, je inbeelden hoe je er éxact mee zal staan is dus onbegonnen werk. Maar wat is er leuk aan het leven zonder af en toe wat risico, toch? Onder het mom: nieuw jaar, nieuw haar, is het tijd om enkele centimeters van je lokken af te geven en jezelf een nieuwe look te bezorgen. De kappers van de sterren geven hun tips voor welke froufrou’s het beste passen bij welk haartype.

Kort haar

Het is niet omdat je kort haar hebt dat ook je frou kort moet zijn, legt haarstylist Ted Gibson, die onder andere actrice Anne Hathaway al in zijn kappersstoel had, uit. “Het contrast van een korte coupe met een lange frou is heel mooi. Ga voor een schuine froufrou waar textuur inzit zodat je veel beweging krijgt. Zo creëer je een sexy look die ook modern is.”

Maar dames met een korte coupe mogen zich gelukkig prijzen want kort haar staat ook gelijk aan eindeloos veel opties, meent Britney Spears’ haarstylist George Papaniklolas. “Als je een fijn gezichtje hebt dan kies je best voor een mirco froufrou. Denk: zo eentje als die van Katy Perry of Cara Delevingne.” Maar zorg vooral dat de frou bij jouw stijl past. “Als het past bij wie je bent, dan staat het je sowieso”, gaat hij verder.

Lang haar

“Met een frou die je gezicht structuur geeft à la Brigitte Bardot zit je met lange lokken bijna altijd goed", verklapt Papaniklolas. Daarnaast werkt hij ook graag met lange laagjes. Dit geeft je haar wat beweging en verwart optisch het oog, zodat je niet meteen ziet waar je haar eindigt. Deze coupe is ook perfect voor dames die het voorbije jaar rondliepen met een bob, maar hun haren nu willen laten groeien.

Gekruld haar

De truc om van gekrulde froufrou’s een succes te maken? Ze niet té kort te laten knippen. Nick Stenson, Shay Mitchell’s kapper, geeft de tip je pony een halve cm langer te laten dan de gewenste lengte. “De natuurlijke krul zal opnieuw krimpen en omhoog springen dus je moet op je hoede zijn als je de schaar erin zet", waarschuwt hij. “Knip het haar niet als het nog nat is. Gekrulde froufrou’s knip je best als ze droog zijn.”

Dun haar

Dames met dun haar opteren best voor een casual look. Haar dat wat in de war ligt met veel volume zorgt voor een optische illusie in je lokken. “Ga op zoek naar een product dat je frou wat de hoogte induwt zoals een zoutwaterpray”, meent Stenson. Daarnaast geeft hij aan dat je moet nadenken over de snit. “Fijn haar heeft een snit nodig die hoger begint zodat het iets dikker valt", gaat Papaniklolas verder. “Doorschijnende pony’s laten dun haar er bijvoorbeeld nog dunner uitzien.”