Cara Delevingne heeft een copycat:

deze kat is razend populair op Instagram door ... haar perfecte wenkbrauwen Nele Annemans

03 juli 2020

07u47

Bron: Daily Mail 2 Style Wenkbrauwen die er altijd feilloos uitzien, het is maar weinigen gegund. De vierjarige Cornelius Cornbread, een Bombay-kat uit Nashville, Tennessee is een van de happy few. Dankzij zijn witte ‘wenkbrauwen’ is hij momenteel zelfs een hit op Instagram.

Volgens het baasje van Cornelius – een gepensioneerde lerares – heeft de schattige viervoeter de ‘wenkbrauwen’ al sinds zijn geboorte. “Het lijkt alsof Cornelius wenkbrauwen heeft”, zegt Karen Mellete, “en dat komt omdat hij tussen zijn ogen en oren te weinig zwarte vacht heeft. Door de unieke ronde vorm zien ze er altijd tiptop uit.”

Omdat Karen zo trots is op haar (niet overal even) harige vriend, wijdde ze in 2018 een Instagrampagina aan Cornelius. Twee jaar later heeft de kat meer dan 6.000 volgers en gutst het positieve reacties. “Mensen zouden betalen voor wenkbrauwen zoals die van jou!” en “Hij ziet er zo zachtaardig uit!” zijn maar enkele lovende woorden onder de foto’s van de kat.

Volgens Karen heeft Cornelius een zachte persoonlijkheid die bij zijn unieke uiterlijk past. “Hij staat graag in de belangstelling, maar is ook een superlieve en aanhankelijke kat. Vastgehouden en gedragen worden, er is niets wat hij liever doet.”

Klaar voor een beetje cuteness?