Cara Delevingne en Kaia Gerber zetten matching tattoos: 15 leuke voorbeelden voor jou en je vriend(in) Stéphanie Verzelen

17 augustus 2020

10u03 0 Style Brits model Cara Delevingne (28) en Amerikaans model Kaia Gerber (18) zijn al een paar maanden erg close en het duo besloot hun vriendschap nu te vereeuwigen met matching tattoos. Kriebelt het om met je beste vriend(in) hetzelfde te doen? Deze leuke ideeën sprokkelden we op Instagram.

Tattoos zijn anno 2020 geen nichetrend meer. Elke celebrity heeft er eentje, een handvol van je vrienden en je buurvrouw ook. Een grote trend in het land van eeuwige inkt? Matching tatoeages, die je samen met je bestie, vriendengroep of familie laat zetten. Ze zijn zo’n beetje het nieuwe vriendschapsarmbandje geworden.

Modellen Cara Delevingne en Kaia Gerber zijn de laatsten in een lang rijtje bevriende celebrities die dezelfde tattoo laten zetten. De meiden kozen voor het woord ‘solemate’ op hun voet, een grappige toespeling op het woord ‘soulmate’ (de zool van je voet is ‘sole’ in het Engels).

Het is trouwens niet de eerste matching tattoo die Cara Delevingne liet zetten. Samen met haar ex, Hollywoodactrice Ashley Benson, heeft ze er ook eentje: Ashley heeft de initialen ‘CD’ links op haar ribkas, Cara de initiaal ‘A’ op dezelfde plaats. Met Brits model Jourdan Dunn deelt ze dan weer een ‘DD’ op de heup, voor ‘Dunn’ en ‘Delevingne’.

Wel leuk, zo’n matching tattoo? 15 inspirerende voorbeelden voor jou en je uitverkorene

Jullie kunnen je laten inspireren door de tv-show die jullie als kinderen samen keken.

Of je kan voor tattoos kiezen die op een of andere manier bij elkaar horen.

Ook een optie: exact dezelfde tattoo op exact dezelfde plaats laten zetten.

Kan ook: een matching tattoo die verwijst naar iets waar jullie allebei veel van houden. Zoals: planten!

Of jullie favoriete bloemen.

Of jullie favoriete snack.

Als jullie allebei van astrologie houden, kunnen jullie je laten inspireren door de maanstanden, sterren of planeten.

Delen jullie een hobby? Kan ook een leuk design opleveren.

Wijntjes drinken kan ook een hobby zijn.

Laat je een tattoo met je zus zetten? Dan kunnen een ‘I’ en ‘II’ aangeven wie de oudste en wie de jongste is.

Een klassieker, de pinky swear.

Of scroll eens door de berichtjes die jullie elkaar sturen: sturen jullie elkaar altijd dezelfde emoj? Of nemen jullie altijd met een ‘xo’ afscheid van elkaar?