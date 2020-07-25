Burberry gebruikt medewerkers als modellen voor nieuwe campagne Nele Annemans

08u06 0 Style Nu nagenoeg alle modeshows gecanceld zijn moeten modehuizen creatief zijn om hun collecties aan de man te brengen. Het Britse modehuis Burberry zette daarom zijn eigen medewerkers voor de lens.

De ‘social distancing’-regels in het Verenigd Koninkrijk hebben het voor Burberry onmogelijk gemaakt om in de studio te shooten. Eerder kwam je hier al te weten dat ze dat euvel oplosten door Kendall Jenner zelf achter haar computer te laten kruipen waarbij zij - uiteraard - model stond en haar woning in Los Angeles als achtergrond diende.

Voor hun allernieuwste campagne lieten ze dan weer hun personeel zoals winkelmedewerkers en ontwerpers voor de lens staan, meestal voor hun voordeur in Londen. “Iedereen interpreteert de stukken op zijn eigen, unieke manier”, vertelt Riccardo hoofdontwerper van Burberry daarover aan het magazine Dazed Digital. “Deze campagne past dan ook perfect bij ons motto: a little Burberry for everyone.” De collectie zelf omschrijft hij als een balans tussen het nieuwe en het vertrouwde en tussen het huiselijke en het buitenleven.

Eerder dit jaar zette Gucci op dezelfde manier zijn personeel centraal, waarbij stylisten, naaisters en ontwerpers van het huis stonden tijdens de herfst-wintershow.