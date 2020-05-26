Burberry duidt nieuwe global beauty director aan Margo Verhasselt

26 mei 2020

Burberry Beauty heeft een nieuwe global beauty director aangewezen. De Britse visagiste Isamaya Ffrench belichaamt volgens het merk tijdloze schoonheid met een opvallend kantje, wat perfect samengaat met het merk.

Burberry Beauty heeft aangekondigd dat ze de make-upartiest Isamaya Ffrench aanduiden als nieuwe global beauty director. “Voor mij heeft Brits zijn altijd een soort attitude met zich meegebracht: je bent zelfzeker, sterk en excentriek”, legt chief creative officer van het merk, Riccardo Tisci, uit. “Isamaya is de perfecte ambassadeur om de mix tussen het klassieke en creatieve voor Burberry Beauty te maken. Ze is opvallend, speelt met grenzen en heeft een unieke en moderne visie. Ik ben erg enthousiast om haar te verwelkomen in de Burberry familie.”

Ffrench werkte in het verleden al vaker samen met luxe schoonheidsmerken. In 2015 werkte ze nog als ambassadeur voor Yves Saint Laurent’s cosmeticalijn YSL Beauté. In 2016 werd ze Creative Artist Consultant voor Tom Ford Beauty en in 2019 was ze de global make-up ambassador bij Christian Louboutin Beauté.

De eerste collectie van Ffrench voor het merk zal verschijnen in de herfst.