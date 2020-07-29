Brusselse artiest Lous and the Yakuza schittert in campagne Louis Vuitton Margo Verhasselt

10u21 0 Style Marie-Pierra Kakoma (24), ook wel gekend als Lous and the Yakuza, kende een valse start als dakloze Brusselse muzikante, maar als een feniks herrees ze uit de as: haar muziek werd al meer dan 20 miljoen keer beluisterd via Spotify en YouTube en nu schittert ze ook in de campagne van Louis Vuitton.

De Brusselse met Congolese roots werd geboren in Lubumbashi, maar op haar vijfde ontvluchtte ze Congo met haar ouders – twee succesvolle dokters – om naar Molenbeek te verhuizen. Vijf jaar later belandde ze dan weer in Rwanda. Kakoma was 15 toen ze weer verhuisde, naar Namen. Dit keer alleen met haar zus, in de hoop om door te breken als muzikante. Die droom spatte zowat meteen uit elkaar. Als 18-jarige werd ze door haar huisbaas op straat gekieperd, en financieel afgesneden door haar ouders. Die konden geen vrede nemen met de artistieke aspiraties van hun eigenzinnige dochter. Uiteindelijk zwierf ze maandenlang dakloos door de Brusselse Louiza-wijk.

Maar ondertussen keerde het tij voor de zangeres. Niemand minder dan producer El Guincho, de knoppenkoning die Rosalía eerder wereldwijd op de kaart zette, tekent haar succesverhaal mee uit. En ondertussen staat de artieste ook nog model voor het Franse luxehuis Louis Vuitton. De foto’s van de campagne werden door de creatieve directeur van het merk, Nicolas Ghesquière, gemaakt.