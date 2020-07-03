Brits modelabel JW Anderson brengt de modeshow naar je thuis Margo Verhasselt

03 juli 2020

13u59 0 Style De toekomst van de mode onzeker? Niet als het van JW Anderson afhangt. Heel wat modeshows werden gecanceld door de pandemie, al vond het Britse label daar een slimme oplossing voor.

Juli geeft normaal gezien het startschot voor een nieuw modeseizoen. Al steekt het coronavirus daar dit jaar een stokje voor. Maar designers zijn inventief, veel ontwerpers organiseren nu dan ook virtuele modeshows. De designer van het Brits modelabel JW Anderson pakt het nog anders aan: hij brengt de show naar je thuis.

Hoe dan? Met een kartonnen doos gevuld met zijn Spring/ Summer 2021 mannen- en vrouwencollecties. In de doos zitten naast foto’s van de nieuwe stuks gedroogde bloemen en stukjes stof die een idee geven van hoe de collectie aanvoelt. Daarnaast voorziet de designer ook enkele kaartjes met spreuken à la ‘keep looking up’ en ‘the future is unwritten’ om de fans een hart onder de riem te steken.

“In tijden waarin contacten moeilijk zijn, vond ik dat ik de show naar jullie moest brengen”, vertelt Jonathan Anderson. “Het draagbare formaat van de doos maakt het gemakkelijker om toch in contact te komen met elkaar.”