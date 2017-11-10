Bloedmooi nichtje Gigi en Bella Hadid: “Je moet echt geen maatje 32 hebben om te stralen"
Joan van den Herik is amper 18 jaar oud en staat ingeschreven bij het Londense modellenbureau International Model Management. Ze is de dochter van Leo van den Herik, de oudere broer van Yolanda en dus het nichtje van Gigi, Bella en Anwar. Naast modellenwerk maakt de jonge Nederlandse ook video’s op YouTube. Daarin heeft ze het voornamelijk over make-up en mode. Ze woont in Brabant.
Hoewel ze minstens even mooi is als haar neefje en nichtjes, verschilt ze in één opzicht toch behoorlijk van hen: Joan heeft geen maatje 32 en noemt zichzelf trots een plussize model. Op Instagram en YouTube roept ze regelmatig op om lief te zijn voor je lijf en jezelf graag te zien zoals je bent.
“Een tijdje geleden moest ik een werkstuk maken op school en dat heb ik toen gedaan rond het schoonheidsideaal. Ik kwam er toen achter dat heel veel meisjes op een negatieve manier beïnvloed worden door de mode-industrie, waardoor ik me realiseerde dat ik daar zelf wel iets aan wou veranderen. Na mijn eerste fotoshoot besefte ik meteen ook hoe. Ik hoop mensen duidelijk te kunnen maken dat ze zichzelf moeten accepteren zoals ze zijn, dat je echt geen maatje 32 moet hebben om te stralen,” aldus Joan in één van haar video’s op YouTube.
Ugh I haven't been feeling well today, my throat hurts so much :( It's so typical every time the weather switches I get sick, and it's already getting cold here in The Netherlands. That means SWEATER WEATHER! When I was younger I always was so happy when it became winter so I could hide my body 🤦🏻♀️ I hated the summer, I'd have to wear shorts otherwise I'd sweat to death???? I thought my legs were so fat! I was so afraid what people'd think of me. I was always like "omg they're probably look at my fat legs" or "omg they're probably laughing at me because my hips are big". So stupid, because you should wear whatever you feel good in and don't care about other people's opinion. It just makes me sad that people judge each other on things they wear, if someone wants to wear shorts skirts and tops, let them be. If someone wants to wear the biggest sweater ever, let them be. If someone wants to wear something YOU THINK is hideous, let them be. Let people feel confident in their outfit. They're wearing it for a reason. So if you have a fatrolls and you want to wear a croptop just DO IT! Today, I'm posting a photo in my underwear because I too have fat and I don't care because I LOVE MY BODY! #LoveYourBody #EmbraceYourCurves #DontJudge 📸 by @rachelkeijzerphotography
HAPPY BIRTHDAY FROM HOLLAND! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ You're turning 21 now, I feel like your little baby cousin lol! I'm sad I can't be there on your birthday, so I'll just make you happy this way. Bels, you're one of the best people in the world. You're spreading your light and happiness around everyone you meet and I'm so proud that I get to call a hardworking, kind, loving, beautiful person like you my cousin!! Everything you do inspires me, not just because you are working your ass off but also because with every step you take you try to help other people and better the world. I wish we could see each other more often, but I know that we are connected by love & family and that's what matters most. MAKE IT THE BEST DAY EVER !!! I love you, thank you for being you!! 💛👭🌼 @bellahadid
So this is one of the shots in my bodysuit. I was very insecure about posting this one, since I've always been really insecure about my legs and my ass. I always thought these were so ugly because the media only shows skinny legs and perfect small asses. Well, my legs aren't skinny and my ass is far from perfect. But I learned to love them. It's still very hard, because the beauty image of society haven't changed at all, but I decided I don't give a shit about what society thinks. I don't care what other people think of me, I need to be happy with my body and no one else. It's so important to love yourself and accept yourself, and there are too many boys and girls out there who still haven't learned to accept themselves. I want to help these people, I want to make people feel good about themselves because everyone deserves to love themselves because EVERYONE IS BEAUTIFUL IN THEIR OWN WAY! Doesn't matter if you're black, white, thin, thick, have a small ass or a fat one (😜), you have every right to be confident and to love yourself 🙏🏼❤️ #EmbraceYourCurves #LoveYourself #EveyBodyIsBeautiful shot by the beautiful @honestlyshirley
Behind the scenes fact: beneath my turtleneck I was only wearing my bodysuit so it kinda looked like I was standing there in my turtleneck and underwear hahaha. This was my first outside photoshoot where I only wore a bodysuit, it was kinda scary at first because I'm still not 100% happy with my body and I have cellulite and stretchmarks so it was really different from other outfits. But the photos are amazing and I'll show you them soon this week. Lesson: Don't worry about your stretchmarks and cellulite because you're slaying either way :) photo by @honestlyshirley 👼🏻 #BodyPositive #LoveYourself
Sometimes I have these days when I look in the mirror and just hate what I see... I think you all know how that feels. But I just don't understand why it has to be like that. Why can't we just be happy with ourselves? This is a question I think about everyday. And this is something I want to change. I know it maybe seems impossible to let everyone love themselves, but I just really want to spread this body positive vibe you know. I think it's really, really important that everyone, every girl, every boy, every woman and every man, can look in the mirror and say "I AM BEAUTIFUL" and truly believe it. Everyone deserves that. Perfect doesn't exist, your imperfectly perfect self that's what makes you magical, unique and beautiful. ❤️ #EveryBodyIsBeautiful #EmbraceYourCurves
Reacties