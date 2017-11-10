Bloedmooi nichtje Gigi en Bella Hadid: “Je moet echt geen maatje 32 hebben om te stralen" Timon Van Mechelen

De familie Hadid stond duidelijk als eerste in de rij toen de goede genen uitgedeeld werden. Moeder Yolanda is een voormalig topmodel, zussen Gigi en Bella behoeven natuurlijk geen uitleg meer en broer Anwar Hadid timmert ook al een tijdje aan de weg als model. Maar er is nóg een bloedmooi familielid zo blijkt. Namelijk Joan van den Herik, het Nederlandse nichtje van de bekende familie dat als plussize model werkt.

Joan van den Herik is amper 18 jaar oud en staat ingeschreven bij het Londense modellenbureau International Model Management. Ze is de dochter van Leo van den Herik, de oudere broer van Yolanda en dus het nichtje van Gigi, Bella en Anwar. Naast modellenwerk maakt de jonge Nederlandse ook video’s op YouTube. Daarin heeft ze het voornamelijk over make-up en mode. Ze woont in Brabant.

Hoewel ze minstens even mooi is als haar neefje en nichtjes, verschilt ze in één opzicht toch behoorlijk van hen: Joan heeft geen maatje 32 en noemt zichzelf trots een plussize model. Op Instagram en YouTube roept ze regelmatig op om lief te zijn voor je lijf en jezelf graag te zien zoals je bent.

“Een tijdje geleden moest ik een werkstuk maken op school en dat heb ik toen gedaan rond het schoonheidsideaal. Ik kwam er toen achter dat heel veel meisjes op een negatieve manier beïnvloed worden door de mode-industrie, waardoor ik me realiseerde dat ik daar zelf wel iets aan wou veranderen. Na mijn eerste fotoshoot besefte ik meteen ook hoe. Ik hoop mensen duidelijk te kunnen maken dat ze zichzelf moeten accepteren zoals ze zijn, dat je echt geen maatje 32 moet hebben om te stralen,” aldus Joan in één van haar video’s op YouTube.

