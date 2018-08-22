Birkenstock weigert samenwerking met hippe label Supreme: “Het zou prostitutie zijn” TVM

15u07 0 Style Birkenstocks zijn al een tijd weer salonfähig en dat resulteerde eerder al in samenwerkingen met designer Rick Owens, Opening Ceremony en de nu gesloten Parijse conceptstore Colette. Maar ondanks voorstellen van beiden, weigerde CEO Oliver Reichert samenwerkingen met de hippe merken Supreme en Vêtements. In een interview met The Cut beschrijft hij het zelfs als “prostitutie”.

Uit recente cijfers blijkt dat het Duitse Birkenstock zijn omzit sinds 2012 zou hebben verdriedubbeld tot zo’n 690 miljoen euro. Sinds de ‘normcore’ trend zijn de comfortabele sandalen namelijk weer hip en vorig jaar organiseerde het merk zelfs nog een eerste modeshow tijdens de modeweek van Parijs.

Merken staan dan ook te trappelen voor een samenwerking, maar het hippe Amerikaanse skatelabel Supreme en Vêtements, het kledingmerk van Demna Gvasalia, kregen allebei een ‘njet’ te horen op hun verzoek. Beide labels, die er om bekendstaan alles dat ze verkopen in goud te veranderen, wilden logo’s plaatsen op de sandalen en dat viel bij CEO Oliver Reichert niet in goede aarde. “Er zat voor ons helemaal geen voordeel in, we zouden ons enkel prostitueren. Want dit is gewoonweg prostitutie,” vertelde hij in een interview met The Cut.