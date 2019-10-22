Birkenstock maakt nu ook schoonheidsproducten VW

22 oktober 2019

12u54

Bron: Hypebae 0 Style Wie Birkenstock zegt, denkt automatisch aan de bekende sandalen. Niet onlogisch, als je weet dat het merk al zo’n 240 niets anders maakt. Daar komt nu verandering in, want Birkenstock maakt tegenwoordig ook huidverzorgingsproducten op basis van kurk.

Geheel verrassend is het niet dat Birkenstock koos voor kurk als basis van z’n huidverzorgingslijn. Dat is immers ook het materiaal waaruit de zolen van de bekende sandalen vervaardigd zijn. “Kurk is altijd een belangrijk materiaal voor ons geweest”, aldus Louise Caldwel, directrice bij Birkenstock Natural Skin Care. Wat kurk zo goed maakt voor onze huid is de stof suberine, een wasachtige substantie die de kurkplant van een natuurlijke barrière voorziet en de elasticiteit in de hand werkt. Het materiaal bestaat uit hydroxycarbonzuren, wat volgens een cosmetisch chemicus het huidoppervlak glad maakt. Naast kurk-extract bevatten de producten ook jojobae-olie, aloë vera en avocado-olie.

Het assortiment bevat momenteel een beperkt aantal producten. Het is de bedoeling om de lijn naar de toekomst toe uit te breiden met andere gezichts- en lichaamsverzorgingsproducten, scrubs, oogcrèmes, gezichtsmises en reinigingsproducten. Prijzen beginnen vanaf € 18.