Billy Porter vraagt fans om zijn Met Gala-outfit na te maken Margo Verhasselt

30 maart 2020

09u09 0 Style De Amerikaanse acteur Billy Porter (50) zorgt ervoor dat zijn fans zich creatief kunnen bezighouden in coronatijden. De Pose-ster riep zijn fans namelijk op om de outfit die hij droeg op het Met Gala in 2019 na te maken en gaf die opdracht zelfs een naam: de #BillyPorterFashionChallenge.

Wat droeg hij juist? Een op maat gemaakte outfit - genaamd ‘de zonnengod’ - van The Blonds die geïnspireerd werd op zowel Diana Ross en Elizabeth Taylor. Voor het gala vorig jaar hulde Billy zich in een catsuit met gigantische vleugels. Accessoire naar keuze? Een kroon uit 24-karaat goud en bijpassende Giuseppe Zanotti laarzen.

Billy postte een foto van zijn outfit met het onderschrift: “Oké iedereen, het is tijd voor onze eerste mode-uitdaging! Je mag alleen spullen gebruiken die je nu in huis hebt. Maak mijn ‘Met Gala 2019'-look na en post een foto of video van jezelf op Instagram. Wees creatief en leuk. Betrek je volledige gezin. Ik kan niet wachten om te zien wat jullie uit de kast halen, schatjes!” En creatief waren zijn schatjes. We maakten een overzicht van de leukste foto’s.