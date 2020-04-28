Billy Porter roept op om iconische Met Gala-looks na te maken voor de #MetGalaChallenge Valerie Wauters

28 april 2020

13u48 0 Style Wie aan fantastische en over-the-top rodeloperlooks denkt, denkt meteen ook aan acteur Billy Porter. Hij maakte in het verleden al menig rode loper onveilig met zijn fantastische outfits. Het is dan ook geen wonder dat net hij de ‘Met Gala Challenge’ lanceert.

Dit jaar zal er helaas geen Met Gala plaatsvinden door het coronavirus. Erg jammer, want dat is ongetwijfeld hét evenement van het jaar wat betreft opvallende modelooks. Gelukkig lanceert acteur Billy Porter nu samen met Vogue de #MetGalaChallenge

“Het is tijd voor dé ultieme modechallenge”, zegt Billy daarover in een video. “Het idee is simpel: recreëer een iconische Met Gala-look met spullen die je in huis hebt.”

De resultaten zijn niet minder dan spectaculair te noemen. Wij selecteerden enkele van de meest opvallende creaties.