Billy Porter daagt fans opnieuw uit: “Wandel voor mij over de catwalk” Margo Verhasselt

09 april 2020

Vorige maand riep de Pose-ster Billy Porter (50) zijn fans op om deel te nemen aan een virtuele mode-uitdaging. De opdracht? De outfit die hij droeg op het Met Gala in 2019 namaken. Zijn fans sprongen vliegensvlug op de kar en toonden trots hun beste looks met de hashtag #billyporterfashionchallenge. Genoeg reden voor Porter om nog een stapje verder te gaan.

Voor de tweede ronde vroeg Porter zijn fans om hun beste loopje voor op de catwalk boven te halen. Of dat nu in de gang, tuin of slaapkamer is. “Kom uit de zetel en maak een video van jezelf waarin je mij je beste catwalkloopje toont in je chicste #StayAtHome-look”, schrijft Porter op Instagram. De ‘couch patato realness’-challenge daagt deelnemers uit om thuis over de catwalk te flaneren. Porter zal zijn favoriete deelnemers uitkiezen en de resultaten op zijn eigen Instagrampagina delen.

