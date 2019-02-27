Bijna helft modellen New York Fashion Week was niet blank Margo Verhasselt

27 februari 2019

11u29

Bron: W Magazine 0 Style In de modewereld knelt het schoentje vaak nog wanneer het op diversiteit aankomt. Maar het ziet ernaar uit dat we toch eindelijk de goede weg opgaan. Op New York Fashion Week had bijna de helft van alle geboekte modellen een andere afkomst.

45,8% van alle modellen die voor de 77 shows van New York Fashion Week geboekt werden waren modellen met een andere afkomst. Dat is meer in vergelijking met vorig seizoen (44,8%) en zeker wanneer we naar de lente shows van 2015 kijken (20,9%). In elke show liep minstens één model met een donkere huidskleur mee, iets dat niet altijd het geval was in het verleden.

De groeiende integratie zorgt ook voor een verandering bij de meest geboekte modellen. 9 van de 10 meest geboekte modellen op NYFW waren dames met een andere huidskleur zoals bijvoorbeeld de Nigeriaanse schone Mayowa Nicholas die in totaal 13 shows liep (voor onder andere Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren en Anna Sui).

De tekst loopt verder onder de foto’s.

Dit was de top 10:

1. Mayowa Nicholas

1. (gedeelde eerste plaats) Cyrielle Lalande

2. Hyun Ji Shin

2. (gedeelde tweede plaats) Adesuwa Aighewi

2. (gedeelde tweede plaats) Sijia Kang

2. (Gedeelde tweede plaats) Hannah Shakespeare

3. Anyelina Rosa

3. (Gedeelde derde plaats) Blésnya Minher

3. (Gedeelde derde plaats) Fatou Jobe

3. (Gedeelde derde plaats) He Cong

Maar afkomst is niet de enige vorm van diversiteit. Jammer genoeg worden nog steeds amper modellen met een maatje meer geboekt om collecties te showen. In amper 12 shows liepen plussize modellen mee, hetzelfde aantal shows dat vorig jaar curvy modellen boekte. Maar het aantal modellen verschilde wel. Er werden in totaal 37 plussize modellen geboekt, vorig jaar waren dat er nog 49. Ook liepen er dit jaar minder transgender modellen over de catwalk, 29 in vergelijking met 53 vorig jaar.