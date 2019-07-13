Big in Japan: deze haarkleur geïnspireerd op thee met melk is hot in Azië Valérie Wauters

13 juli 2019

11u49

Bron: Allure 0 Style Een nieuwe dag, een nieuwe haartrend, zo lijkt het wel. Deze zachte bruintint domineert de laatste maanden het straatbeeld in Japan en Singapore.

We hadden het eerder deze maand nog over ‘mushroom blonde’ en ‘light rainbow’, twee haartrends die het deze zomer bijzonder goed doen in ons land. Wie het buiten de landsgrenzen gaat zoeken komt al snel bij #milkteahair, een romige blondbruine kleur die het vooral in Japan en Singapore goed doet. Hoogstwaarschijnlijk is het nog maar een kwestie van tijd voor deze trend ook naar onze contreien overwaait.

Op Instagram duiken steeds meer foto’s op van kapsels in de nieuwe haartrend, die het midden houdt tussen lichtbruin en donkerblond met een combinatie van karamel- en astinten. Wat de kleur zo populair maakt is het feit dat ze net iets edgier aanvoelt dan een gewone balayage. Kijk en oordeel vooral zelf.