Bezwijkt Meghan Markle binnenkort ook voor deze nieuwe nail-art trend? Valérie Wauters

15 oktober 2018

15u54

Bron: Cosmopolitan 1 Style De nieuwste nail-art trend is er eentje waar toekomstige moeders ongetwijfeld voor zullen bezwijken. Online duiken immers steeds meer foto’s op van kunstige manicures met daarop de eerste ‘foto’ van je ongeboren kind.

De zogenaamde ‘ultrasound nails’ zijn bezig aan een regelrechte opmars. Steeds meer vrouwen kiezen ervoor om de komst van hun toekomstige kind te vieren met een afbeelding van hun echo verwerkt in een manicure.

Wie zelf handig is, kan hiervoor aan de slag gaan met een fijn penseeltje, in combinatie met witte en zwarte nagellak. Wie twee linkerhanden heeft, neemt haar echo best mee naar een nagelstyliste. Zij is het gewend om ingewikkelde designs te maken op nagels en weet hoogstwaarschijnlijk ook wel hoe ze jouw echo het best kan vertalen naar een kunstige nail-art.