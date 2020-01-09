Beyoncé toont eerste video van Ivy Park x Adidas-collectie Nele Annemans

17u02 0 Style In een korte video liet Beyoncé vandaag een glimp van de nieuwe samenwerking tussen haar athleisuremerk Ivy Park en sportlabel Adidas op de wereld los. De collectie zal op 18 januari gelanceerd worden.

De video, die Beyoncé deelde op haar Instagramaccount, toont verschillende stuks uit haar nieuwe samenwerking met Adidas, waaronder sportleggings, sneakers en trainingspakken.

Daaruit blijkt ook dat bordeaux en oranje de hoofdkleuren zullen vormen van de collectie, met af en toe een witte toets en natuurlijk de typische lijnen van Adidas erin verwerkt. Daarnaast zien we een scala aan modellen, waaronder uiteraard Beyoncé, oprichtster van Ivy Park, die de kleding showen terwijl ze dansen, in de lucht springen of ergens vertoeven in de stad. De teaser begint met een reeks krachtige uitspraken waaronder: “Ik vind liefde in alles wat ik doe” en “Deze barrières zullen me niet stoppen”.

Naast de video deelde de ‘Single Ladies’-zangeres ook twee foto’s over de nieuwe collectie op haar Instagramaccount. Haar 137 miljoen volgers reageerden alvast laaiend enthousiast. “Meest verbazingwekkende reclamecampagne ooit. Je hebt jezelf echt overtroffen” en “Jij kan nooit teleurstellen” zijn maar enkele van de lovende woorden die de zangeres kreeg.

De Ivy Park x Adidas-collectie is beschikbaar vanaf zaterdag 18 januari.