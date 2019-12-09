Beyoncé onthult nieuwe collectie met Adidas: “Ik wil de zogenaamde moderegels overtreden” Nele Annemans

09 december 2019

15u47 1 Style Wie Beyoncé volgt op Instagram zal het vast niet ontgaan zijn: de met Grammy’s-geprezen zangeres liet deze ochtend maar liefst 6 nieuwe foto’s op de wereld los. Reden? Haar nieuwe collectie met sportmerk Adidas die binnenkort te koop is.

In het voorjaar maakte de zangeres al bekend dat ze zou samenwerken met Adidas, mede om haar kledinglabel IVY PARK nieuw leven in te blazen. Eerder werkte de superster immers al samen met de Britse keten Topshop, maar daar maakte ze een einde aan omdat CEO Philip Green beschuldigd werd van grensoverschrijdend gedrag en racisme.

Net voor het breken van je goede ‘Ik ga minder uitgeven’-voornemen voor het nieuwe jaar, licht de zangers een tipje van de sluier over haar nieuwe collectie met Adidas. Zo teaset ze in een reeks Instagramposts een aantal van de stuks die verkrijgbaar zullen zijn in de winkel.

De tekst gaat verder onder de foto’s.

De collectie, die op 18 januari 2020 gelanceerd wordt, bevat zeker een paar schoenen, ringen, arm- of voetbanden en kleding, al geven de foto’s geen goed beeld van hoe die kleding er precies zal uitzien.

Daarnaast verklapte Beyoncé aan de Engelse versie van het tijdschrift Elle dat de collectie genderneutraal zal zijn. “Ik heb me gericht op het ontwerpen van een unisex-collectie omdat ik zag dat er ook heel veel mannen geïnteresseerd waren in IVY PARK”, legde de ster uit. “Daarbovenop waardeer ik enorm de schoonheid van genderneutrale kleding én ik wil zogenaamde moderegels overtreden.”