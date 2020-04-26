Bella Hadid schittert in FaceTime-campagne van Jacquemus JM

26 april 2020

09u33 0 Style Nu fotoshoots niet meer kunnen plaatsvinden door de coronacrisis, moeten merken creatief uit de hoek komen om een campagne te bedenken voor hun nieuwste collecties. Jacquemus doet dat met verve. De Franse designer zette een fotoshoot via FaceTime op poten, met Bella Hadid als gezicht.

Deze keer geen billboards of grote reclamefoto’s aan bushokjes voor Simon Porte Jacquemus. In de plaats daarvan plaatste hij enkele campagnebeelden voor zijn nieuwe lente-zomercollectie op Instagram. Op die foto’s zie je Bella Hadid poseren vanuit haar huis. De kiekjes werden gemaakt door fotograaf Pierre-Ange Carlotti. Hij zag het topmodel niet face-to-face, maar werkte met zijn laptop en FaceTime. Voor de rest werden geen stylisten of make-upartiesten ingeschakeld.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

Ook Barbie Ferreira - die je misschien kent van de serie Euphoria - stond model voor Jacquemus. Een fijne verfrissing, want meestal werkt de Fransman samen met modellen die het typische schoonheidsideaal vertegenwoordigen. Denk: groot en superslank. Ferreira droeg onder meer een gehaakte bikinitop, een doorzichtige blouse en een lange zomergele jurk.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

Het is niet de eerste keer dat Bella Hadid deelnam aan een virtuele fotoshoot. Eerder deed ze dat ook al voor het modemagazine Vogue. Ook verschillende andere fotografen probeerden de techniek al uit. Kijk maar naar Sam Dameshek, die al meewerkte aan campagnes van Puma, Tommy Hilfiger en Guess. Hij was het niet gewend om zo’n lange werkpauzes als nu in te lassen en besloot om een FaceTime-fotoshoot uit te proberen.

Zijn eerste shoot deed hij met zijn vriendin Gizele Oliveira. “De eerste keer lachte ik de eerste vijf minuten alleen maar omdat ik het zo absurd vond”, aldus Dameshek. Na deze eerste poging deed de Amerikaan ook een fotoshoot met tweelingmodellen Elisha en Renee Herbert voor zijn nieuwe kledingmerk Wish Me Luck. Nadat Dameshek deze fotoserie op Instagram plaatste, verzamelde hij meer dan 31.000 likes.

Nog zo’n voorbeeld is Willy Vandeperre: hij fotografeerde reeds Gigi Hadid voor i-D via FaceTime. Bij ons begon fotograaf Jef Boes al vrijwel meteen na de start van de lockdown met quarantaineportretten via Skype. Hetzelfde geldt voor fotografe Raia Maria-Laura. Ook ons eigenste NINA-magazine introduceerde deze nieuwe artistieke stijl al.