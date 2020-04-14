Bella Hadid doet fotoshoot via Facetime voor Vogue Liesbeth De Corte

17u55 0 Style Door de coronacrisis worden we allemaal aangemaand om zoveel mogelijk thuis te werken. Dat geldt eveneens voor fotografen, stylisten en modellen. Niet simpel om dan een magazine in elkaar te flansen... Al heeft de Italiaanse Vogue een creatieve oplossing gevonden: de modebijbel organiseerde een virtuele fotoshoot met Bella Hadid (23).

‘Blijf in uw kot.’ Dat advies geldt voor iedereen, ook voor de teams achter Vogue. Zij worden dan ook gedwongen om na te denken over creatieve en verrassende manieren om de pagina’s in het magazine te vullen. Case in point: de laatste samenwerking tussen Vogue Italia en topmodel Bella Hadid.

De Amerikaanse schone toonde dat een high fashion fotoshoot evengoed thuis kan doorgaan. Via FaceTime, welteverstaan. Ze werkte daarvoor samen met fotograaf Brianna Capozzi en stylist Haley Wollens. Dat duo besprak vóór de shoot verschillende poses en mogelijke outfits. Op la moment suprême stond Hadid zelf in voor haar make-up en kapsel. Voor de perfecte belichting kreeg ze hulp van haar goeie vriendin en producer Lauren Perez.

“Tijden veranderen en van thuis uit werken heeft een heel nieuwe betekenis gekregen”, zo schrijft het topmodel op Instagram. “Ik prijs mezelf gelukkig dat ik überhaupt kan werken."

Het resultaat ziet er in ieder geval geweldig uit, en het inspireerde enkele fans van Hadid om de shoot te kopiëren.

Vogue is trouwens niet het enige magazine dat virtuele fotografie omarmt. Eerder zette het tijdschrift i-D een gelijkaardig project op poten, genaamd Safe + Sound. Daarbij werden negentien modellen van over de hele wereld geïnterviewd over hoe zij zich aanpasten aan de lockdown. Die gesprekken verliepen via videocalls, en ondertussen maakte fotograaf Willy Vanderperre verschillende foto’s.

De Italiaanse fotograaf Alessio Albi - die onder meer werkt voor uitgeverij Condé Nast - weigert ook om stil te zitten. Hij is al een kleine maand bezig met foto’s te maken via de webcam van z’n laptop, en dat levert prachtige kiekjes op. “Social distancing betekent niet dat we moeten stoppen met creëren. We mogen onszelf gelukkig prijzen dat we in een tijdperk leven waar alle dingen die we nodig hebben voorhanden liggen. Blijf binnen. Samen kunnen we dit aan”, zo vertelde Albi zelf over z’n project.

In eigen land experimenteerde fotograaf Raia Maria Laura met een virtuele fotoshoot. Ze liet model Chaïma poseren via FaceTime op de computer, en maakte ondertussen foto’s met haar iPhone. Het resultaat deelde ze op Instagram.