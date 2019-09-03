Belgische ontwerper maakt van ‘grote teen-schoen’ de trend van het najaar Timon Van Mechelen

03 september 2019

09u45 0 Style Zijn creaties voor het modelabel Y/Project doen wel vaker de wenkbrauwen fronsen en met de ‘grote teen-schoen’ is dat niet anders. Onze landgenoot Glenn Martens (36) introduceerde de ontwerpen vorig jaar al op de catwalk en toonde ze begin dit jaar opnieuw in Parijs, maar dan met een hakje onder. Volgens de Amerikaanse krant New York Post verkopen ze als zoete broodjes.

Croc, Mephisto, Birkenstock en zelfs de Ugg; schoenen die men vroeger zou omschrijven als - op zen zachtst gezegd - ‘praktisch’ worden al een tijdje omarmd in de mode en daar lijkt nog niet meteen een einde aan te komen. Glenn Martens ontwierp eerder voor modehuis Y/Project al hoge, slobberige om de benen zittende Uggs die tot het kruis rijken en daar heeft hij nu een opvolger voor klaar.

De ‘grote teen-schoen’ of de de ‘Big Toe Shoe’ in het Engels laat de grote teen uitkomen, heeft een breed en laag hakje en is ondanks het bizarre design bijzonder populair. Volgens de New York Post vliegen ze de toonbank over en dat ondanks een prijskaartje van om en bij de € 900. Modehuis Celine heeft ondertussen ook een variant in de collectie zitten en ook die zijn bijna overal uitverkocht.

Oorspronkelijk was het die andere Belgische ontwerper Martin Margiela die in 1989 al de Tabi-boot lanceerde. Een laarsje gebaseerd op Japanse sokken met een splitsing tussen de grote teen en de andere tenen dat op een bokkenpoot lijkt. Dertig jaar later zijn ook die schoenen aan een flinke revival bezig, zo werden er onlangs nog een sneaker-, ballerina- en loaferversie uitgebracht.