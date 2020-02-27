Belgisch topmodel Hannelore Knuts neemt haar zoon mee op de catwalk LDC

Nu de modeweek in Parijs in volle gang is, verzamelt de crème de la crème van de modewereld zich in de Franse lichtstad. Ook het Belgische topmodel Hannelore Knuts tekende aanwezig, en zij had een bijzondere eregast mee.

Hannelore Knuts was deze week te zien tijdens de show van de Franse ontwerpster Marine Serre. En die show was - op z'n zachtst gezegd - donker en futuristisch, met de apocalyps als hoofdthema. De kleren moesten een soort harnas voorstellen, die de mensen moeten beschermen tegen luchtvervuiling en de klimaatverandering. Ook waren er verschillende modellen te zien met een gezichtsmasker, bangelijk actueel na de bosbranden in Australië en de angst voor de verspreiding van het coronavirus.

Niet dat de show enkel kommer en kwel was. Op het einde waren er ook verschillende modellen - waaronder Hannelore Knuts - die hun kind meenamen op de catwalk. Als metafoor voor hoop, want ondanks de klimaatverandering, enge nieuwe ziektes en politieke drama’s zal het leven doorgaan.

“Dankjewel Marine Serre om ons een rol te geven in je verhaal”, zo schrijft Knuts op Instagram. “Angelo (haar zoon, nvdr.) was verlegen en wou liever niet op de catwalk lopen, maar hij wou ook niet gedragen worden. Hij is natuurlijk geen baby meer”, zegt ze met een knipoog. En dus droeg het model haar zoon op de schouders. “Op het einde was hij zelfs aan het zingen! Kinderen zijn de toekomst. We moeten hen de ruimte geven die ze verdienen.”