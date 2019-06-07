Bekend transgendermodel loopt voor het eerst als man mee in modeshow LDC & TVM

07 juni 2019

12u34

Bron: Vogue 0 Style Drie maanden geleden maakte Nathan Westling bekend dat hij een transgender is. Nu is het topmodel voor het eerst op de catwalk verschenen om een mannencollectie te presenteren.

Nathan Westling maakte zijn debuut tijdens de modeshow van Prada in Shanghai voor de lentecollectie 2020 voor mannen. Met blauwe neonverlichting op de achtergrond toonde Westling een heel klassieke look: een marineblauwe blazer, kaki broek en gestreept hemdje. Leuk detail: hij was een van de eersten die de catwalk opliep en sloot de modeshow ook af.

Op zich is het geen grote verrassing dat hij zijn debuut maakt bij Prada. Ook toen hij nog als Nathalie Westling door het leven ging, was hij een geliefd gezicht bij het Italiaanse modehuis. Daarnaast was hij ook te zien in campagnes van onder andere Chanel, Louis Vuitton en schitterde hij in zowel de Amerikaanse, Chinese, Japanse, Italiaanse, Franse en Russische edities van Vogue.

In april vorig jaar besloot hij zijn prioriteiten echter te verleggen van zijn werk naar zichzelf. Na meer dan een decennium in therapie te gaan en medicatie te nemen voor zijn depressie, angst- en woedeaanvallen, was het tijd om het onderliggende probleem aan te pakken waarvan hij stiekem altijd al bewust was. Hij verhuisde van New York naar Los Angeles en begon aan zijn transitie van Nathalie naar Nathan.

“Op een bepaald moment was ik het beu om nog te leven”, vertelde Westling enkele maanden geleden aan CNN. “Ik bleef me maar afvragen hoe andere mensen wel in staat waren om ’s ochtends wakker te worden en zich goed genoeg voelden om dingen te gaan doen en ik niet.” Gelukkig is hij dankzij de transitie aan de beterhand. “Ik ben gelukkig nu. Ik kan me zelfs niet meer inbeelden hoe het vroeger was omdat het één groot zwart en donker gat is geworden in mijn hoofd.”

Toen gevraagd werd hoe Nathan naar z’n toekomst kijkt, zei hij daarover het volgende: “We zullen zien welke invloed dit zal hebben op mijn carrière in de modewereld. Ik maak me er alleszins geen zorgen over. Het is een goede verandering en ik ben er héél blij mee.”