Bekend topmodel gaat voortaan als man door het leven & 10 anderen die hem voorgingen Timon Van Mechelen

20 maart 2019

13u55

Bron: CNN 0 Style Nathan Westling (22) was, toen hij nog als Nathalie Westling door het leven ging, een erg populair model met campagnes voor onder andere Chanel, Prada en Louis Vuitton op zijn palmares. Een klein halfjaar geleden besloot hij aan zijn transitie van Nathalie naar Nathan te beginnen. “Op een bepaald moment was ik het beu om nog langer te leven”.

Tot voor kort kon je geen modemagazine openen, zonder de donkere ogen en rode krullende haren van Westling op minstens één pagina te spotten. In 2013 maakte hij zijn debuut op de catwalk bij Marc Jacobs en in korte tijd groeide hij uit tot één van de meest gevraagde modellen ter wereld. Zo was hij te zien in campagnes van letterlijk alle grote modehuizen en schitterde hij in zowel de Amerikaanse, Chinese, Japanse, Italiaanse, Franse en Russische edities van Vogue.

In april vorig jaar, besloot hij zijn prioriteiten echter te verleggen van zijn werk naar zichzelf. Na meer dan een decennium in therapie te gaan en medicatie te nemen voor zijn depressie, angst- en woedeaanvallen, was het tijd om het onderliggende probleem aan te pakken waarvan hij stiekem altijd al bewust was. Hij verhuisde van New York naar Los Angeles en begon aan zijn transitie van Nathalie naar Nathan.

“Op een bepaald moment was ik het beu om nog te leven”, vertelt Westling aan CNN. “Ik bleef me maar afvragen hoe andere mensen wel in staat waren om ’s ochtends wakker te worden en zich goed genoeg voelden om dingen te gaan doen en ik niet.”

“Al was ook het begin van mijn transitie niet makkelijk. De eerste 2 maanden waren verschrikkelijk hard en pas toen ik fysieke veranderingen begon te zien in mijn uiterlijk die overeenkwamen met mijn mentale staat, kon ik wakker worden en beginnen met leven. Ik ben gelukkig nu. Ik kan me zelfs niet meer inbeelden hoe het vroeger was omdat het één groot zwart en donker gat is geworden in mijn hoofd.”

Het is nu 6 maanden geleden dat Westling aan zijn testosteronkuur begonnen is en aan CNN vertelt hij dat hij nog een borstoperatie wil laten doen en daarna weer naar New York wil verhuizen om terug als model te werken. Deze maand staat hij alvast op de cover van magazine Dazed als Nathan en volgens zijn modellenbureau zijn ook alle designers met wie hij in het verleden heeft samengewerkt enthousiast om dat ook in de toekomst te blijven doen.

Hoewel transmodellen in de modewereld zeldzaam blijven, is Nathan ook weer niet de enige. Dit zijn 10 anderen die hem voorgingen.

1. Maxim Magnus - België - 20 jaar

2. Teddy Quinlivan - de Verenigde Staten - 24 jaar

3. Nomi Ruiz - de Verenigde Staten - 33 jaar

4. Andreja Pejić - Bosnië - 27 jaar

5. Chella Man - de Verenigde Staten - 20 jaar

6. Carmen Carrera - de Verenigde Staten - 33 jaar

7. Lea T - Brazilië - 38 jaar

8. Hunter Schafer - de Verenigde Staten - 20 jaar

9. Hari Nef - de Verenigde Staten - 26 jaar

10. Dara Allen - de Verenigde Staten - 25 jaar