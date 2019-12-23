Bekend model met geamputeerd been sterft op 30-jarige leeftijd TVM

23 december 2019

13u57 0 Style Cacsmy Brutus, beter bekend onder haar artiestennaam Mama Cax, is op 30-jarige leeftijd overleden in Londen, wellicht aan de gevolgen van bloedklonters in haar been en heup. Dat werd door haar familie bekendgemaakt op Instagram. Het Haïtiaanse-Amerikaanse model streed al jaren voor meer diversiteit in de modewereld en liep zelf met haar geamputeerde been op talloze catwalkshows. 5 dingen die je over haar moet weten.

1. Bot- en longkanker zorgden voor de amputatie van haar been

Cax was amper 14 jaar oud toen de diagnose van kanker vastgesteld werd. Haar heup moest in allerijl verwijderd worden, en er werd een kunstheup geplaatst. Die werd een paar weken later helaas afgestoten door haar lichaam, waardoor haar rechterbeen uiteindelijk geamputeerd moest worden. Aan magazine Glamour vertelde ze vorig jaar dat ze wekenlang niet naar zichzelf in de spiegel kon kijken, omdat ze haar nieuwe lichaam zonder been zo afstotelijk vond. Ook tijdens haar laatste jaren van de middelbare school bleef ze zichzelf als een lelijk eendje beschouwen. Pas toen ze zich meer met mode ging bezighouden, leerde ze stapje voor stapje weer van zichzelf te houden.

2. Ze liep onder andere voor Savage x Fenty en Chromat

Doordat haar been geamputeerd werd, leerde Cax wandelen met een prothese en krukken. Dat hield haar echter niet tegen om het te maken als model. Ze werd voor het eerst opgemerkt op Instagram, en mocht dankzij haar persoonlijke stijl en bemoedigende uitspraken meelopen in een modeshow in het Witte Huis in 2016. In 2018 maakte ze haar debuut op New York Fashion Week tijdens de show van Chromat. Recenter liep ze ook mee voor Rihanna’s lingeriemerk Savage x Fenty. Ze was ook te zien in campagnes voor merken als Tommy Hilfiger, Olay en ASOS en ze sierde de cover van Teen Vogue.

3. Onder andere Rihanna en Jameela Jamil eerden haar op sociale media

Verschillende sterren reageerden onthutst op het nieuws van haar overlijden. Zo schreef Rihanna bijvoorbeeld het volgende op Twitter: “Een krachtige koningin. Een prachtige krachtpatser die met haar sterkte zo veel mensen inspireerde op de Savage x Fenty show dit jaar. Rust zacht zuster ✊🏿😢.” De Britse actrice Jameela Jamil schreef dan weer: “Mijn mooie vriendin was een van de meest inspirerende rolmodellen die ik ken. Mama Cax was iemand die kanker overwonnen heeft, een model, een geamputeerde en een activist. Ze werd TWEE keer te vroeg naar huis gestuurd door het ondergefinancieerde NHS (het openbare gezondheidszorgstelsel van het Verenigd Koninkrijk, nvdr.) en stierf in haar hotelkamer. Dit gebeurt zo vaak in het Verenigd Koninkrijk nu, zeker bij jonge zwarte vrouwen 💔”. Over de precieze doodsoorzaak van Cax is voorlopig nog niets bekend. We weten alleen dat ze een paar dagen geleden met heftige pijn naar het ziekenhuis gebracht werd en er verschillende bloedklonters in haar been en heup gevonden werden. Volgens sommige media zijn die wellicht doorgeschoven naar haar longen waardoor ze gestorven is.

4. Ze was blogster

Cax had een blog waarop ze schreef over beauty, lifestyle, reizen en mode. Al haalde ze soms ook serieuzere onderwerpen aan, zoals hoe je van jezelf leert te houden of ze schreef bijvoorbeeld ook over een vriendin die werd verkracht en net als haar gehandicapt is. Haar laatste artikel publiceerde ze op 29 oktober. Meer lezen: mamacax.com.

5. Ze behaalde 2 diploma’s

Cax behaalde zowel een bachelor als een master diploma in internationale relaties. Daarover vertelde ze aan Teen Vogue dat ze het “surrealistisch vindt dat ze als persoon met een beperking zowel op academisch vlak als in haar carrière als model successen heeft geboekt”.