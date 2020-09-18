Exclusief voor abonnees
Beestig mooi, maar dan zonder dierlijke producten! Dermatoloog Karavani: “V staat voor vegan, niet voor veilig”
Veganistische make-up is bezig aan een blitzopmars, en het is here to stay. Diervriendelijke beauty-labels schieten als paddenstoelen uit de grond en grote merken springen gretig op de kar. Zo bracht bijvoorbeeld de Zweedse modeketen & Other Stories recent een nieuwe lijn met vegan lichaamsverzorging op de markt. En eerder dit het jaar schudde Kruidvat alle marketingtruken uit z’n mouw om hun nieuwe vegan collectie Udäv Krit te lanceren.
Geen keratine, geen collageen
Dat is niet verwonderlijk, zegt dermatoloog Ilan Karavani. “Mensen staan veel meer stil bij wat ze kopen, eten en smeren. We willen het milieu zo min mogelijk belasten en proberen ecologisch te zijn”, legt hij uit. “Vegan cosmetica passen perfect in dat verhaal. Dat wil zeggen dat er geen dierlijke ingrediënten of bijproducten van dieren gebruikt werden.”
Dus geen collageen afkomstig van runderen. Geen karmijn (een pigment dat gemaakt wordt door cochenilleluizen te pletten). Geen bijenwas. Geen vissenschubben. Geen slakkenslijm. Geen keratine - een eiwit dat gehaald wordt uit haren, nagels en hoorns van dieren - en ga zo maar voort. Karavani: “Let wel op: vegan betekent niet hetzelfde als ‘natuurlijk’ of ‘plantaardig’. Een vegan product kan bijvoorbeeld nog synthetische of chemische ingrediënten bevatten.”
Elk merk is vrij om het woord ‘vegan’ te gebruiken. Als je zekerheid wil, kan je zoeken naar een label van officiële instantiesDermatoloog Ilan Karavani.
Hoe weet je of je een veganistisch product in handen hebt? Dat is wat lastiger, zegt Karavani. “Elk merk is vrij om het woord ‘vegan’ te gebruiken. Als je zekerheid wil, kan je zoeken naar een label van officiële instanties die de producten controleren. Vegan Society is er zo eentje. Bij groen licht zetten ze een zonnebloem op de verpakking.”
Versus cruelty free
“Dan heb je ook nog de term cruelty free, ofwel dierproefvrij. Zoals de term het zelf zegt: hier komen geen dierproeven aan te pas. In Europa zijn cosmeticatesten sowieso verboden. Zie je een Europees certificaat? Dan is er niet geëxperimenteerd met konijntjes en co.”, verklaart Karavani. Het probleem is dat niet alle landen wereldwijd deze wet toepassen. In China zijn dierproeven zelfs verplicht. Dat wil zeggen dat merken die zowel in Europa als in China verkopen wellicht niet helemaal dierproefvrij zijn. De producten die je in Europa shopt zijn niet op dieren getest, maar dat impliceert niet dat het merk zelf nooit op dieren test.
Het is fout om te denken dat planten onschadelijk zijn voor onsDermatoloog Ilan Karavani.
Dan is er nog de vraag van één miljoen: vegan is diervriendelijker, maar zijn wìj er bij gebaat? Karavani: “Dat kan zeker. Maar het is fout om te denken dat planten sowieso onschadelijk zijn voor ons. V staat voor vegan, niet voor veilig! Vegan producten kunnen wel degelijk allergische en fototoxische reacties uitlokken. Bij dat laatste krijg je jeuk, rode vlekken en irritaties die gecreëerd worden door de combinatie van de zon en het product. Citrusvruchten hebben bijvoorbeeld fototoxische eigenschappen.”
“Voor je een nieuw product op je gezicht smeert, kan je dat het best uittesten aan de binnenkant van je elleboog. Daar is je huid heel gevoelig. Ook de zone rond je oogleden is een gevoelige plaats waar je meteen effect ziet, maar als het misloopt, zit je met de gebakken peren. Breng het twee keer per dag aan, na drie dagen merk je hoe je lijf erop reageert.”
Nog op zoek naar vegan beautymerken? Wij maakten alvast een lijstje met enkele handige webshops.
1. Clothilde
Clothilde verkoopt enkel en alleen items die 100 procent natuurlijk zijn, en dus ook vegan! Je vindt er merken van eigen bodem - zoals Self en Rainpharma - maar ook exclusieve merken van over de hele wereld. Alex Carro is er zo eentje. Deze vrouw woont net buiten Barcelona op haar 200 jaar oude boerderij. Haar eigen botanische tuin vormt de basis van het gamma cruelty free, vegan en afvalvrije skincare dat haar eigen naam draagt.
Wil je het liefst eerst iets uittesten? Dan kan je ook naar de winkel in Aalst!
Meer info vind je online.
2. Bløs
Blos werd in 2016 opgericht door make-upartiest Kim Maes. Sindsdien is de webshop geëvolueerd naar een geliefd online walhalla voor beauty connaisseurs. Alle producten werden zorgvuldig geselecteerd én getest door Kim zelf, en er zitten een aantal vegan toppers tussen. Haar favorieten? Rahua, Ilia, Evolve, Fine en Votary.
Meer info vind je online.
3. Beauty By Kroonen
Beauty op z’n mooist vind je in hartje Brussel, maar gelukkig ook online. De Brusselse winkel Beauty By Kroonen heeft namelijk ook een webshop waar je terecht kunt voor een breed scala aan diervriendelijke cosmetica, van make-upborstels over deo tot nagellak. Je zou er zowaar keuzestress van krijgen.
Meer info vind je online.
4. Blooms & Blossoms
De webshop Blooms & Blossoms kwam iets meer dan een jaar geleden tot stand, uit frustraties van oprichtster Ineke Romaen. “Ik vond het heel moeilijk om degelijke, natuurlijke huidverzorgingsproducten te vinden. Laat staan dat de productjes er leuk uitzagen”, vertelde Ineke een tijdje geleden aan NINA. Dus ging ze op zoek naar biobeauty zonder dat ze daarbij moest inboeten aan luxe of kwaliteit. “Intussen heb ik een flinke waaier aan mooie merken leren kennen, die ik wilde delen met gelijkgezinden. Et voilà: Blooms & Blossoms is het resultaat.”
Meer info vind je online.
5. Bio’ty Lab
Bewijs dat groene beauty en luxe hand in hand kunnen gaan? Dat is Bio’ty Lab. Handig: op de website vind je een aparte pagina waar alle vegan cosmeticaproducten gebundeld staan. Vegan shampoo? Check. Een veganistisch oogpalet? Check. Of een bronzer, highlighter en scrub zonder dierlijke ingrediënten? Triple check!
Meer info vind je online.
