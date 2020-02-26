Barbie omarmt diversiteit met nieuwe poppen Roxanne Wellens

Barbie lanceert een nieuwe collectie poppen in teken van Black History Month: een hele maand gewijd aan het vieren van de "zwarte" geschiedenis. Daarvoor werkte het bedrijf samen met wereldberoemde styliste en kostuumontwerper Shiona Turini.

De Barbiegeschiedenis van de Afro-Amerikaanse Turini lijkt veel op die van zowat elke zwarte vrouw ter wereld. Als kind zocht ze tevergeefs speelgoedwinkels af naar Barbiepoppen die eruitzagen zoals zij. Ze vond er pas één in 1980, toen de eerste zwarte Barbie op de markt kwam. Tot haar verrukking had die pop een afro en droeg ze een vurig rood kleed met gouden accessoires, zoals de pop in de rieten stoel op de foto hieronder. “Voor de collectie voor Black History Month inspireerde ik me op die eerste zwarte Barbie. Hier is ze, op haar troon, omgeven door vriendinnen die ik zelf style en creëerde”, schrijft Turini op Instagram. “Ik hoop dat andere jonge meisjes, en volwassen Barbieliefhebbers, even blij zijn als ik om zichzelf gereflecteerd te zien in deze poppen.”

Met haar vierdelige collectie wilt ze een licht werpen op de veelzijdigheid van “zwarte schoonheid”. Ze gebruikte daarom 10 poppen met verschillende huidtinten en maakte outfits in verschillende kleuren. Ze ontwierp ook zichzelf in Barbievorm. Als je goed kijkt, zie je dat ze op de foto hieronder hetzelfde draagt als een van de poppen op de foto hierboven. “Ik wilde diverse poppen met stoere looks, en gebruikte daarvoor de terugkerende thema’s uit mijn werk, zoals contrasterende slangenhuiden en luipaardprints bijvoorbeeld”, zegt Turini.

Elk jaar staat de maand februari in Amerika in teken van Black History Month. De centrale rol van Afro-Amerikanen in de geschiedenis van de Verenigde Staten wordt belicht door belangrijke mensen en hun prestaties in de verf te zetten.