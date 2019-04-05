Bankiers en IT’ers mogen van outdoormerk Patagonia hun fleecetruien niet meer dragen TVM

05 april 2019

10u03 0 Style Patagonia maakt al jaar en dag mouwloze fleecetruien voor Wall Street-bankiers en tech-jongens in Silicon Valley, maar het outdoormerk wil daar nu zelf vanaf. Het gaat zijn klanten zorgvuldiger uitkiezen om hun milieubewuste imago in stand te houden.

Waar we eerder al schreven dat – sorry Jani – fleecetruien omarmd zijn door fashionista’s, zijn fleecevesten ook al tijdlang het inofficiële uniform van werknemers op Wall Street en in Silicon Valley. En dan met name van Patagonia. Het Amerikaanse merk produceert de truien namelijk ook voor bedrijven die er hun logo op laten borduren, al gaan ze daar nu een einde aan maken.

Het merk zet sterk in op zijn duurzame imago en wil daarom niet meer met eender welk bedrijf samenwerken. Ze willen enkel nog produceren voor bedrijven die voldoende milieubewust zijn en die ‘het welzijn van de planeet als prioriteit stellen’, stellen ze in een persbericht.

Ondernemingen die wel nog fleecetruien willen, moeten aan bepaalde criteria rond duurzaamheid, transparantie en sociaal verantwoord werken voldoen. Veel financiële instellingen scoren daar allesbehalve goed in.

De bankiersoutfit inclusief mouwloos fleecevestje was al zo ingeburgerd dat er zelfs een Instagrampagina bestaat die volledig gewijd is aan het herkenbare uniform. Patagonia laat verder weten dat lopende contracten niet worden verbroken.