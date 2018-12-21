Bamboe, ruches en slangenleer: dit zijn de modetrends voor 2019 Liesbeth De Corte

21 december 2018

10u04 0 Style 2019 nadert met rasse schreden. Het ideale moment om al eens een blik vooruit te werpen: wat zullen we volgend jaar in onze kleerkast hangen? Pinterest zet de 10 grootste modetrends alvast op een rij.

Bamboe (aantal zoekopdrachten met 2215% gestegen)

Een opvallende trend die dit jaar zijn intrede heeft gedaan, zijn tassen in natuurlijke materialen. Waar je ze tot voor kort enkel en alleen kon spotten op een marktje in Bali, zag je ze deze zomer ook bij ons opduiken. En daar lijkt volgend jaar geen verandering in te komen. Volgens Pinterest zouden vooral tassen van bamboe steeds populairder worden.

Statement sneakers (aantal zoekopdrachten gestegen met 2211%)

Momenteel is het voor sommigen wat koud om met sneakers en blote enkels rond te lopen. Maar vergis je niet: ook volgend jaar palmen ze opnieuw het straatbeeld in. Hoe comfortabeler en opvallender, hoe beter.

Exotische en kleurrijke prints (aantal zoekopdrachten gestegen met 229%)

Van T-shirts tot tunieken of cocktailjurken: Afrikaans design en stoffen als kitenge zien we volgend jaar overal, beweert Pinterest. En eerlijk? De fleurige prints doen ons nu al verlangen naar de zomer.

Ruches (aantal zoekopdrachten gestegen met 108%)

Stoere mode niet meteen jouw dada? Dan is deze trend misschien wel op jouw lijf geschreven, want ruches zorgen in een wip voor een romantische toets.

Wikkeljurkjes en co. (aantal zoekopdrachten gestegen met 689%)

Hét kledingstuk dat de voorbije zomer niet mocht ontbreken in je kleerkast? Dat was de wikkeljurk. Niet zo vreemd, want de wrap dress - zoals de jurk ook genoemd wordt - is comfortabel, stijlvol en ideaal voor elke lichaamsvorm. Ook in 2019 zien we deze stijl terugkomen. Deze keer niet alleen bij jurkjes, maar ook bij andere kledingstukken zoals jassen.

Slangenprint (aantal zoekopdrachten gestegen met 642%)

De afgelopen maanden was de luipaardprint hotter dan ooit, maar nu moet die plaats ruimen voor een nieuw, beestig patroontje: slangenprint.

Ovale brillen (aantal zoekopdrachten gestegen met 591%)

In 2018 was het al ieniemienie zonnebrillen à la jaren 90 wat de klok sloeg. Volgend jaar blijven de brillen ovaal, maar mogen ze alweer iets groter zijn.

Alles tortoise ( aantal zoekopdrachten gestegen met 679%)

Ik weet niet hoe het bij jou zit, maar bij tortoise denken wij spontaan aan de überpopulaire haartrend, waarbij het kleurenpalet van je lokken geïnspireerd is op het bruine, glanzende schild van een schildpad. Nu maakt deze melange van kleuren een overstap naar de accessoirewereld. Zeker in combinatie met opvallende oorbellen zorgt het tortoise-printje voor een vintage vibe.

Fietsbroeken (aantal zoekopdrachten gestegen met 1323%)

In 2018 haalden veel ontwerpers de mosterd bij de koerswereld. Het gevolg? Fietsbroeken waren omnipresent bij toonaangevende designers, influencers en modehuizen. De doodnormale stervelingen zoals u en ik hadden de trend nog niet volledig omarmd, maar volgens Pinterest komt daar dus verandering in.

Duurzaamheid (aantal zoekopdrachten gestegen met 34%)

De tijd dat fair fashion aan geitenwollensokken gelinkt werd, is al lang gepasseerd. Langzaam maar zeker hecht de modewereld meer belang aan duurzaamheid. Denk maar aan grote modehuizen als Stella McCartney, Chanel, Burberry en Versace die niet langer bont gebruiken, of merken die steeds meer kledij maken uit gerecycleerde materialen. In 2019 zet deze trend zich voort.