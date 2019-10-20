Balmain, Puma en Cara Delevingne slaan handen in elkaar voor unisekscollectie LDC

20 oktober 2019

13u51 0 Style Olivier Rousteing, creatief directeur bij modehuis Balmain, is verzot op boksen. Toen Puma en topmodel Cara Delevingne kwamen aankloppen met de vraag om samen te werken aan een collectie geïnspireerd op traditionele bokskledij, moest hij dus niet lang nadenken.

Puma en Balmain brengen binnenkort samen een unisekscollectie uit. Hoe die eruit ziet? Als traditionele bokskleding met een vleugje Parijse couture aan toegevoegd. De lijn bestaat uit 35 items, van sneakers tot accessoires en kledij. Denk aan topjes, sportbeha’s, hoodies, T-shirts en strakke trainingsbroeken. Uiteraard allemaal voorzien van de logo’s van Puma en Balmain.

De samenwerking is tot stand gekomen dankzij Cara Delevingne, die al sinds 2016 ambassadrice is bij het sportmerk Puma. Zij had het idee om de hulp in te schakelen van Franse modehuis en heeft ook geholpen bij het ontwerpen van de stuks.

“Cara is een goede vriendin en ze vroeg me om samen aan de collectie met Puma te werken. We hadden meteen een duidelijke visie, mede omdat we allebei dol zijn op boksen”, vertelde Olivier Rousteing aan het gerenommeerde modemagazine Women’s Wear Daily. “Daarnaast wilden we onze partnership ook gebruiken om diversiteit en inclusiviteit te bevorderen en individualiteit te vieren.”

De collectie is verkrijgbaar vanaf 21 november via geselecteerde winkels en webshops van Puma en Balmain.