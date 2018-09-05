Balmain onthult 'diverse' campagne met virtuele modellen, maar er is één probleem TVM

05 september 2018

12u58 0 Style Modemerk Balmain heeft een nieuwe groep supermodellen voorgesteld in een campagne, genaamd hun ‘Balmain Army’. Opvallend genoeg bestaat echter geen enkel model daar echt van. Margot, Shudu en Zhi zijn allemaal digitaal gecreëerd. Lijkt een grappig initiatief, maar er komt heel wat kritiek op.

“Ons nieuwe ‘leger’ reflecteert een prachtige diverse mix, vol zelfvertrouwen en interesse om de wereld te verkennen. Iedereen is altijd welkom om het #BALMAINARMY te vervoegen,” kondigde het modehuis hun nieuwste campagne aan op sociale media. Sommigen prezen Olivier Rousteing, creatief directeur van Balmain, de lucht in om de diversiteit zichtbaar te verhogen in de mode-industrie en er niet alleen over te babbelen zonder iets te doen.

Maar er waren minstens evenveel negatieve reacties. Sommigen vinden de campagne een raar en bizar voorbeeld van ‘zichtbare diversiteit’, aangezien de modellen digitaal gecreëerd werden. Zo wordt er geopperd dat Balmain beter échte diverse modellen had aangenomen, in plaats van het virtuele trio. Ook zijn er kritische stemmen die zeggen dat Margot, Zhi en Shudu op hun huidskleur na helemaal niet divers zijn, aangezien ze alle drie mager zijn.

Zo schrijft Bailey Calfee, een journalist van Nylon Magazine, dat “Rousteing, één van de drie zwarte mannen wereldwijd die een groot modehuis leidt, geweldig werk heeft gedaan om racisme te bestrijden. Zo kleedde hij eerder dit jaar nog de acteurs van My Profession Is Not Black voor het filmfestival van Cannes en zorgt hij altijd voor een mix van diverse modellen op de catwalk. Maar als hij echt voor ‘zichtbare diversiteit’ wil gaan, moet hij misschien ook eens een model opnemen in zijn werk die het merendeel van de Amerikaanse vrouwen representeert, namelijk iemand die niet in een sample size past.”