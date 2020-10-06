Balenciaga tilt ‘de hotelsloef' letterlijk naar hoger niveau Roxanne Wellens

06 oktober 2020

09u03 0 Style De coronacrisis maakte van comfort het nieuwe classy. Dat heeft ook modemerk Balenciaga goed begrepen. Ze brengen binnenkort een pantoffel uit met een hakje, zodat je er zelfs in je ‘hotelsloefen’ chique en gewaagd kan uitzien.

Je kent ze wel. Die veel te grote, witte hotelslippers die je meeneemt naar huis om dan nooit meer te dragen. Voor dat laatste heeft Demna Gvasalia, creatief directeur bij Balenciaga, een originele oplossing bedacht. Hij plaatste een 2,5 centimeter lange hak onder de klassieke badslippers, voegde een geborduurd Balenciaga-logo en wat fluff toe, et voilà.

Met deze geüpdatete versie van het glazen muiltje voegt Gvasalia nog een ugly-cool schoen toe aan zijn toch al best uitgebreid oeuvre, dat onder andere bestaat uit platform-Crocs en zogenaamde ‘teensneakers’. Toegegeven, zijn nieuwste creatie is misschien alleen voor de durvers, want uit Balenciaga’s lookbook wordt duidelijk dat je deze ‘hotelslipper’ niet alleen draagt onder je pyjama. Sterker nog, je kan er zo mee naar een trouwfeest. Als het daar ooit nog van komt, weliswaar.