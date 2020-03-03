Balenciaga stuurt modellen met USB-kabels in hun haar de catwalk op Margo Verhasselt

03 maart 2020

15u20 0 Style Duurzaam en chique? Misschien. Demna Gvasalia heeft een goede oplossing gevonden voor zij die heel wat kapotte USB-kabels thuis hebben liggen: gebruik ze als haarelastiek.

Gisteren toonde de designer zijn laatste nieuwe collectie voor Balenciaga. Het thema? Het einde van de wereld op een overstroomde catwalk. Op schermen werden dramatische beelden van rook, vuur en vluchtende vogels getoond en modellen paradeerden in een collectie die geïnspireerd werd door obsessie, fanatisme en fetisjisme over de catwalk.

Naast de latexpakjes werden ook veel techsnufjes bovengehaald voor de show. Modellen hadden gsm’s vast terwijl ze over de runway liepen en droegen T-shirts bedrukt met ‘no connection’ en een wifi-symbool. Ook hun beautylook gaat over de tongen: sommige modellen droegen rode of zwarte contactlenzen en hun nagels waren wit en vlijmscherp. Het kapsel daarentegen? Dat werd omhoog gehouden dankzij USB-kabels. Nu ja, wat moet je als de wereld vergaat anders met al die kabeltjes doen hé?