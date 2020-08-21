Balenciaga brengt de teenschoen weer op de markt: wordt dit de nieuwe ugly shoe? Nele Annemans

21 augustus 2020

15u04 0 Style Toen Maison Margiela de ‘Tabi Shoes’ (schoenen met een split tussen de tenen) in 1989 uitbracht, dacht niemand dat ze ooit gingen uitgroeien tot een echte modetrend. Meer dan 30 jaar later gaat Balenciaga nog een stapje verder: zij lanceren de teenschoen, die volgens het merk dé modetrend van het najaar gaat worden.

Het is inmiddels alweer 15 jaar geleden dat de teensneaker voor het eerst ten tonele verscheen. Toen introduceerde het label Vibram de ‘toe shoe’ als hardloopschoen. Tegen alle verwachtingen in werd die en masse gedragen door sporters en ook beroemdheden waren fan van de teenschoen. In 2007 riep Time Magazine het ontwerp zelfs uit tot de beste gezondheidsuitvinding van dat jaar. Al snel sprongen ook merken als Nike op de kar.

Daarna verdween het opmerkelijke schoeisel weer even uit het straatbeeld. Tot nu. Want het Franse modehuis Balenciaga lanceert de schoen opnieuw voor het najaar als onderdeel van hun herfst-wintercollectie voor 2020.

En dat Balenciaga net nu de teenschoen weer op de markt brengt, is niet toevallig. Ze willen inspelen op de huidige coronacrisis waarin comfort belangrijker werd dan ooit. De schoenen zouden namelijk net hetzelfde gevoel geven als dat je op blote voeten loopt. Het prijskaartje is nog niet bekend.

Het is niet de eerste keer dat het Franse modehuis uitpakt met een opmerkelijke schoen. Balenciaga introduceerde een tijdje geleden de ugly sneaker-trend en twee jaar geleden brachten ze nog Crocs met een naaldhak op de markt.