Bad hair day? Bezwete coupe? Dit hippe haaraccessoire helpt je uit de nood Stéphanie Verzelen

05 augustus 2020

15u57 0 Style Worstel je met je lange lokken tijdens de zomer? Ze plakken in je zweterige gezicht, zien er niet uit na een plons in het zwembad of worden dubbel zo snel vet. Halleluja voor de haarband dus: het hippe accessoire dat je zomercoupe in een vingerknip van de verafschuwde blikken redt.

De haarband werkt al een tijdje aan een comeback. In 2018 schreef de Britse krant The Guardian dat het icoon uit de nineties “back in style” was en ook Vogue bombardeerde het tot dé trend voor 2018 nadat topmodel Bella Hadid er meermaals mee gespot was. Toen al werd het accessoire geprezen voor hoe snel het een kapsel kan redden. “Het is een ‘quick fix’ die je haar chic en netjes houdt tijdens de zomer”, zei styliste Tina Outen aan Vogue. Anno 2020 is het mode-item nog altijd hip: de ene na de andere Instagrammer en celebrity draagt er eentje.

Van parels tot bloemen

Dat een haarband een ‘quick fix’ kan zijn is exact het grote voordeel. Of je nu met ‘bed hair’, een vette coupe, een bezweet kopje of een ‘net uit het zwembad’-kapsel de deur uit moet: met de juiste haarband zie je er in een-twee-drie presentabel uit. Bovendien houdt het accessoire je haar uit je gezicht en zeker tijdens een hittegolf is dat een godsgeschenk.

Omdat het accessoire tegenwoordig zo hip is, komt het in allerlei gedaantes en uitvoeringen. Haarbanden met parels, gevlochten of geknoopte stof, bloemen(print) of felle kleuren zijn in, je hebt er extra dunne en extra dikke en sportievere of elegantere. Plus, je kan ze op verschillende manieren dragen. Zangeres Dua Lipa gaat bijvoorbeeld voor sixtiesvibes: een getoupeerde coupe bedwingt ze met een felroze haarband.

Chrissy Teigen, de vrouw van zanger John Legend, droeg in 2018 bijna dagelijks een haarband. Ze creëerde zelfs ‘Headband of the day’, een Instagramserie waarbij ze elke dag postte welke haarband ze die dag droeg, haar man John verzorgde de soundtrack. Hier combineert ze een gevlochten haarband met losse, golvende lokken voor een bohemien look.

Voor een nonchalantere look die toch chic is, kan je ervoor kiezen om de lokken naast je gezicht niet naar achteren te duwen met de haarband. Plaats de band gewoon bovenop je kruin en laat hem zo in je haar glijden. Ook mooi als je een froufrou hebt.

Met een dot staat een haarband ook prachtig: of dat nu een strakke dot bovenop je hoofd of een rommelige dot in je nek is (of waar je ook zin in hebt). Het geeft je kapsel instant een tikkel glamour, zeker als je er een paar opvallende oorbellen bij draagt.

Stoffen haarbanden of stukken stof die je zelf vastknoopt zijn ook in. Bevestig ze vooraan op je hoofd om vet haar of een strandcoupe te verbergen, eventueel met de rest van je lokken in een warrige staart of dot.

Geïnspireerd? Een greep uit de coole haarbanden die je nu online shopt

1. Mintgroene haarband van Sacha, 9,99 euro, online te koop.

2. Haarband met stippen van Asos, 11,49 euro, online te koop.

3. Faux-fur haarband van Topshop, 18 euro, online te koop.

4. Gevlochten haarband van NA-KD, 10,17 euro i.p.v. 16,95 euro, online te koop.

5. Haarband van raffia van Mango, 19,99 euro, online te koop.

6. Linnen haarband van Zara, 7,95 euro, online te koop.

7. Haarband met bloemen van We Are Flowergirls, 94,90 euro, te koop op About You.

8. Haarband met botanische print van D’Autan, 99 euro, online te koop.