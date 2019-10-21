ASOS slaat de handen ineen met favoriete ontwerper Lizzo Margo Verhasselt

16u10 0 Style Fan van de Amerikaanse zangeres Lizzo? Dan hebben we goed nieuws voor jou. Webwinkel ASOS heeft de handen ineen geslagen met Christian Cowan, de Britse ontwerper die de ‘Truth Hurts’-diva aankleedt.

Al is Lizzo niet het enige icoon voor wie de 24-jarige al aan de slag ging. De ontwerper specialiseert zich in outfits voor op het podium en werkte al samen met Beyoncé, Lady Gaga en Miley Cyrus. En ook al moeten we misschien niet even vaak in de spotlight staan als deze andere diva’s, elk excuus is goed voor een opvallende outfit, toch?

De kleurrijke collectie heeft voor ieder wat wils: unisex-, plussize en vrouwenstuks en enkele opvallende statement pieces zoals een lila kostuum en een limoengroene jas.

De ontwerper studeerde in 2016 af van de London College of Fashion en toonde enkele van zijn ASOS-ontwerpen op de modeweek in New York vorige maand. Je vindt de volledige collectie hier.