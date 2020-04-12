Anna Wintour geeft goede raad: “Draag een mondmasker” Margo Verhasselt

12 april 2020

09u33 0 Style Een bob en gigantische zonnebril, het is een look die we van haar gewoon zijn. De hoofdredactrice van de Amerikaanse Vogue, Anna Wintour, is een icoon in de modewereld. Maar ook zij is zich ervan bewust hoe belangrijk het is om je goed te beschermen tegen het coronavirus én het goede voorbeeld te geven. Daarom roept ze fashionista’s op om mondmaskers te dragen om zo de verspreiding van het virus tegen te gaan.

“Zoals we intussen allemaal geleerd hebben van gezondheidsinstellingen, is dit een van de belangrijkste stappen die we kunnen ondernemen om te voorkomen dat het virus zich verspreidt”, schrijft Wintour (70) in Vogue.

In het stuk legt de hoofdredactrice ook uit waar ze in deze tijden dankbaar voor is: haar kleindochter, de dagelijkse persconferenties van het New Yorkse stadsbestuur, haar hardwerkende Vogue-team en kunstenaar David Hockney zijn iPad-tekeningen. Daarnaast moedigt ze modefans ook aan om een veilige afstand te bewaren en een mondmasker te dragen. “En als je geen masker ter beschikking hebt, draag dan een sjaaltje”, geeft Wintour nog als oplossing mee. In ons land is er een tekort aan mondmaskers, wil je zelf een mondmasker maken? We legden hier al uit hoe dat moet.