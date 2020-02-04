Angèle is nieuwe chouchou van Chanel LDC

04 februari 2020

12u10

Het gaat hard voor het popfenomeen Angèle. Met haar muziek scheert ze hoge toppen, en recent raakte bekend dat de Brusselse ook gaat acteren. In een musical met onder andere 'Star Wars'-acteur Adam Driver en Marion Cotillard, nota bene. Nu blijkt dat ze ook één van de nieuwe gezichten van Chanel is. Zo is ze te zien in een campagne voor brillen.

“Voor onze nieuwe lijn zonnebrillen gingen we op zoek naar inspirerende muzes die originaliteit uitstralen”, zo laat Chanel weten in een persbericht. Uiteindelijk kwamen ze uit bij 5 gezichten: de Amerikaanse muzikant Pharrell Williams, de Amerikaanse actrice Margaret Qualley, de Franse actrice Isabelle Adjani, de Franse singer-songwriter Sébastien Tellier en - last but not least - onze landgenote Angèle. Alle campagnebeelden werden gemaakt in het zwart-wit door de bekende fotograaf Karim Sadli.

Op zich is het geen grote verrassing dat het Franse modehuis voor Angèle kiest als uithangbord. Vorig jaar mocht de 24-jarige schone het filmfestival van Cannes muzikaal openen. Op de rode loper droeg ze toen ook een jurk van Chanel. En in december zat ze nog op de eerste rij tijdens de Métiers d’Art-show van Chanel, naast bekende namen als Kristen Stewart en Lily-Rose Depp. Toch niet van de minsten. Volgens WWD mocht ze achteraf zelfs nog een optreden geven. Het begin van een gouden samenwerking, als je het ons vraagt.