Altijd al gedroomd van ultralange nagels? Nu kan je er ook de ‘LGBTQIA+’-gemeenschap mee steunen Nele Annemans

04 juli 2020

13u23

Bron: Dazed & Confused 3 Style Erg praktisch zijn ze niet, maar Erg praktisch zijn ze niet, maar Billie Eilish is alvast een grote fan van ultralange nagels . Wil je helemaal mee zijn met de trend? Dan kan je er nu op de kop tikken van de bekende nagelstyliste Sylvie MacMillan, waarmee je ook meteen een goed doel steunt.

Voor de styling van de nagels van zijn lente-zomercollectie 2019 werkte de Londense designer ASAI samen met de bekende nagelspecialiste Sylvie MacMillan. Het resultaat waren een aantal prachtige grote klauwen met onder andere zwart en groen marmer.

Nu geeft MacMillan mensen de kans om die originele statementnagels in huis te halen. De nagelartieste zet ze te koop om geld in te zamelen voor het goede doel, meer specifiek voor het fonds van dj, producer en muzikante Carrie Stacks: een vaste waarde in het Londense clubcircuit en een belangrijk persoon voor de plaatselijke creatieve gemeenschap. Zij ondergaat momenteel een transitie van man naar vrouw, maar zit niet goed in haar vel omdat ze haar chirurgische ingrepen niet kan betalen.

Om haar en de hele ‘LGBTQIA+’-wereld te steunen biedt MacMillan nu vier sets van twee nagels aan: een met witte bloemetjes, een met een dierenprint en twee met een marmeren look. Elke set kost 50 pond, omgerekend zo’n 55,50 euro, en gaat integraal naar het fonds. Momenteel leverde de actie al meer dan 31.000 pond (ongeveer 34.000 euro) op. Het doel is om 43.434 pond (48.1731 euro) in te zamelen.

Meer info over de actie vind je hier. Voor meer info over het fonds van Carrie Stacks kan je hier terecht.