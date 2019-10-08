Alles wat je wil weten over de opvallende trouwjurk van Hailey Bieber TVM

08 oktober 2019

10u33 1 Style Op 30 september stapte model Hailey Bieber (22) in het huwelijksbootje met zanger Justin Bieber (25) in South Carolina. Het pasgetrouwde koppel gaf eerder al enkele foto’s van hun huwelijk vrij en nu heeft Hailey voor het eerst ook een foto van haar trouwkleed gedeeld. Alles wat je wil weten over het kleed in kwestie op een rijtje.

Het ontwerp is van de hand van Virgil Abloh, één van die ontwerpers waarbij alles wat hij aanraakt in goud verandert. Hij maakte naam als creatief directeur van rapper Kanye West, maar verovert momenteel de modewereld met zijn eigen hippe label Off-White en samenwerkingen met Nike en IKEA. Hoewel hij op sportkleding gebaseerde mode maakt, hangen zijn ontwerpen in de meest high-end winkels als Dover Street Market in Londen en Barneys in New York en zijn sterren als Kendall Jenner en Bella Hadid fan.

Sinds vorig jaar is het ook de ontwerper van de mannenlijn van modehuis Louis Vuitton. Ook die collecties gaan als zoete broodjes over de toonbank. De jurk die Abloh ontwierp voor Hailey is een nauw aansluitend wit exemplaar met open rug, geborduurde kanten details en een lange sleep van tule met de tekst ‘tot de dood ons scheidt’ op. In hoofdletters en tussen dubbele aanhalingstekens, een concept waar Abloh bekendheid mee vergaarde.

Abloh deelde zelf ook een schets van de trouwjurk op Instagram, en liet weten dat het kleed ontworpen en geproduceerd werd in Milaan, Italië. De ontwerper schreef er ook bij dat “Wanneer Hailey Bieber je vraagt of je haar trouwjurk wil ontwerpen, het dan uiteraard een ‘ja’ is. Ik hou van jullie.”