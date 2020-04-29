Alexander Wang lanceert wedstrijd voor fans Margo Verhasselt

08u53 0 Style Alexander Wang roept op om creatief te zijn tijdens de quarantaine. De designer lanceerde een wedstrijd die Instagrammers aanmoedigt om witte T-shirts te restylen.

Topmodel Behati Prinsloo en Alexander Wang toverden enkele dagen geleden simpele T-shirts om tot ware designerstuks. De twee gingen aan de slag met scharen en enkele veiligheidsspelden en lieten fans meegenieten van het spektakel via Instagram. Allemaal goed en wel, vond de designer. Hoogtijd om zijn fans ook aan het werk te zetten.

“Nu dat jullie enkele trucjes van ons gezien hebben, willen we dat jullie ook aan de slag gaan thuis”, vertelt Wang in een video op Instagram. Om deel te nemen, moeten mensen een foto van zichzelf in de spiegel waarop ze hun design dragen insturen, het account van de designer (@alexanderwangny) taggen en de #WangWhiteTee en #WangFromHome toevoegen. De winnaar wordt gekozen op 1 mei en kan 1.000 dollar (omgerekend meer dan 900 euro) winnen.