Alexa Chung maakt ballerina’s opnieuw hip Margo Verhasselt

07 februari 2020

10u03 0 Style In de 00's waren ze overal: ballerina’s. Ze kwamen in alle kleuren en materialen en waren niet uit het straatbeeld weg te denken. Maar de immer populaire schoen verloor zijn horde fans. Al probeert Alexa Chung daar opnieuw eigenhandig verandering in te brengen.

De Britse it-girl zit niet stil: ze is volop haar nieuwe Netflix-serie ‘Next in Fashion’ aan het promoten en dat doet ze uiteraard in stijl. Een kleurrijke pantalon, een minimalistische blouse, een jas van Gucci en schitterende ballerina’s die heel wat aandacht krijgen.

Chung stak de voorbije jaren haar liefde voor ballerina’s nooit onder stoelen of banken. Ze verscheen vorige zomer zelfs op de rode loper met een paar aan haar voeten. Maar nu koos de it-girl voor een opvallend paar van het Italiaanse merk Vivetta.

De tekst gaat verder onder de foto.

Maar Chung weet wel degelijk waar ze het over heeft. De ballerina maakt een terugkeer en daarvoor mogen we mede met de vinger wijzen naar een van dé merken van het moment: Bottega Veneta. Sinds de aanstelling van Daniel Lee als creatief directeur, viert het Italiaanse modehuis hoogtij. Vorig jaar werd er op de modezoekmachine Lyst 70% meer gezocht naar het merk. En Kering (de Franse luxegroep achter Bottega Veneta die onder andere ook Gucci en Saint Laurent in handen heeft, nvdr.) liet onlangs optekenen dat het merk een omzetgroei van 6,9% behaalde in vergelijking met dezelfde periode het jaar daarvoor. Dat heeft het label voorlopig voornamelijk te danken aan de gevlochten lederen handtassen en schoenen.