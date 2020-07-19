Aha: zo zou een realistische Barbie eruitzien Liesbeth De Corte

15u11 0 Style Zeggen dat Barbie geen realistisch uiterlijk heeft, is nog een understatement. Kijk maar naar haar lange blonde haren, oneindige benen, weelderige boezem en wespentaille. De Oekraïnse poppendokter Olga Kamenetskaya houdt meer van natuurlijke schoonheid, en geeft daarom Barbie’s en andere poppen een heuse make-over.

Kamenetskaya gaat altijd op dezelfde manier te werk. Eerst zorgt ze voor een blank canvas door alle verf te verwijderen. Vervolgens schraapt ze met een scherp mesje de contouren weg, tot ze tevreden is over de vorm van de snoet, en dan geeft ze de pop een nieuwe look door erop te tekenen en héél gedetailleerd te schilderen. Inclusief blozende wangen, volle wenkbrauwen, en soms ook wallen, rimpels of sproetjes. Ook het kapsel krijgt een make-over, want Kamenetskaya maakt telkens een miniatuur pruik.

De Oekraïnse vindt het fijn dat haar poppen er puurder uitzien. “Ik hou er niet van als het gezicht van een pop perfect symmetrisch is. Dat maakt haar zielloos”, zo vertelde ze eerder in een interview met modemagazine Vogue. “Bij elke make-over laat ik expres een foutje achter. Eentje die niet hard opvalt, maar mijn pop wel charismatischer maakt."

Wie benieuwd is naar haar creaties, kan een kijkje nemen op haar Instagrampagina. Dat het concept aanslaat, is alvast duidelijk. Op het sociale medium verzamelde ze al bijna 70.000 volgers.