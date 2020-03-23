Advertentie van Gucci stelt schoonheidsideaal aan de kaak LDC

23 maart 2020

12u10

Bron: The Guardian 0 Style Alessandro Michele is creatief directeur bij Gucci en heeft voor het eerst een mascara uitgebracht voor het Italiaanse modehuis. Die lancering ging niet onopgemerkt voorbij en zorgde voor verdeelde reacties.

Er is geen klassiek model te zien in de nieuwste campagne van Gucci. Geen Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner of Gigi Hadid. In plaats daarvan koos Alessandro Michele voor punkzangeres Dani Miller. Nog opvallender: op de foto’s lijkt het wel alsof de mascara slecht is aangebracht, waardoor de wimpers van Miller veel weg hebben van klonterige spinnenpoten. Een doordachte keuze, stelt Thomas de Kluyver, make-upartiest bij Gucci. “We wilden de heersende schoonheidsidealen in vraag stellen.”

Een initiatief dat we alleen maar kunnen aanmoedigen, al denkt niet iedereen daar hetzelfde over. “Dit gaat de verkoopcijfers niet ten goede komen ... Het lijkt wel alsof het model een oude mascara heeft gebruikt, die ze had teruggevonden in de diepste krochten van haar badkamerkastje”, reageert iemand cynisch op Facebook. “Ik weet niet hoe het met jullie zit, maar door de klonterige look sta ik niet te springen om deze mascara uit te proberen”, zegt een andere Instagramgebruiker.

“Ik heb deze mascara gemaakt voor authentieke mensen, die make-up gebruiken om hun persoonlijkheid uit te drukken. Voor de reclamebeelden hebben we dan ook een excentriek model gezocht”, zo verklaart Alessandro Michele z’n keuze. “Imperfecties zijn geen imperfecties. Oké, er bestaan traditionele schoonheidsidealen. Maar als jij die niet haalt, kan je evengoed je eigenaardigheden vieren”, zo zei hij daarover nog in Vogue.