Adidas lanceert sneakers voor fans van ‘Game of Thrones’ Liesbeth De Corte

11 november 2018

14u05 0 Style Grijze wolken, een gure wind en temperaturen die blijven zakken. Yup, winter is definitely coming. Op het achtste en laatste seizoen van ‘Game of Thrones’ is het dan weer nog eventjes wachten. Gelukkig houdt Adidas fans in de tussentijd zoet met sneakers die gebaseerd zijn op de populaire reeks.

Leuk nieuws voor alle fans van Jon Snow en co.: de geruchten dat Adidas met ‘Game of Thrones’- sneakers komt, doen al eventjes de ronde, maar zijn nu eindelijk bevestigd. Niemand minder dan sneakerverzamelaar solebjc pakte uit met het nieuws op Instagram.

Het gaat om de Adidas Ultra Boost die in een ‘Game of Thrones’-jasje gestoken wordt. Er zullen drie varianten verkrijgbaar zijn: twee gebaseerd op House Targaryen - eentje is zwart en rood en eentje helemaal wit, wat je meteen doet denken aan het haar van Daenerys Targaryen. De derde versie is dan weer gebaseerd op de White Walkers en bestaat uit witte en ijzig blauwe kleuren.

De sneakers zijn vanaf 4 januari verkrijgbaar in een aantal geselecteerde winkels en online. Over het prijskaartje is nog niets geweten.