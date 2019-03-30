Absoluut geen groene vingers? Deze binnenhuisplanten hou jij wél in leven Jade Vander Stockt

Ook zo'n fan van mooie planten, maar absoluut geen groene vingers? Sofie van The Plant Corner tipt zes binnenhuisplanten die niet alleen mooi, maar ook makkelijk in leven te houden zijn. Win-win!

Pannenkoekenplant

De Pilea Peperomioides is een groen kamerplantje, afkomstig uit Zuid-China, dat tussen de 30 en 40 centimeter groot kan worden. De platte ronde bladeren doen denken aan pannenkoeken en geven het plantje een retro uitstraling. Je geeft het best een plekje waar veel licht is, maar geen direct zonlicht. Met een keer per week een kleine hoeveelheid water in de potgrond is de pannenkoekenplant tevreden.

Hartjesplant

Deze decoratieve hangplant kan binnenhuis 3 tot 4 meter lang worden. Zijn Latijnse naam is Philodendron Scandens, maar hartjesplant is toepasselijker, aangezien de neerhangende bladeren op groene hartjes lijken. Hier bovenop is de plant heel makkelijk te onderhouden. Je hoeft hem maar één keer per week in de potgrond water te geven.

De cactus-klassieker

Je vindt ze zowel klein als groot, in de gekste vormen en kleuren. Cactussen krijgen graag een zonnige plek toebedeeld, maar kunnen ook van de schaduw genieten. Een gietbeurt minder, daar treuren ze niet om. Met zijn scherpe doorns en gemakkelijke onderhoud blijft de cactus een van onze favoriete binnenhuisplanten.

Philodendron Monstera

Onze nummer drie noemt men ook ‘gatenplant’, vanwege zijn chique grafische blad. Met enkele van deze planten in huis waan je je in een tropisch regenwoud. Toch heeft de gatenplant bitter weinig water nodig; een wekelijkse gietbeurt volstaat. Je zet hem best enkele meters van het raam.

Luchtplant

Deze kranige kleine plantjes zijn een echte trend. Aangezien ze geen wortels hebben, hebben ze ook geen aarde nodig en kun je ze omhoog hangen waar je wilt. Bij de luchtplantjes van Phyt kan je zelfs unieke decoratie verkrijgen. Hier bovenop hebben de plantjes weinig zorg nodig. Hang ze op een heldere plek en spoel ze wekelijks even af onder de kraan. Een gemakkelijke en unieke manier om je interieur op te smukken.

Maranta fascinator

Dit kleine plantje is bijzonder decoratief dankzij zijn magische bladtekening. Zowel de nerven op de bladeren als de onderkant zijn donkerroze. Het plantje ziet er teer uit, maar is eigenlijk heel stevig en makkelijk te verzorgen. Je hoeft het maar een keer per week water te geven in de potgrond en een keer per week te verstuiven met de plantenspuit. Daarom is dit bijzonder mooie plantje onze favoriet in deze lijst.