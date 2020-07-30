9 x de mooiste kamerplanten voor een instant lekkere geur in huis Nele Annemans

30 juli 2020

12u57

Bron: Society19 0 Style Niets heerlijker dan een lekker geurend huis binnenstappen. Maar waarom zeer verkwistende, chemische luchtverfrissers en consorten blijven gebruiken als je een even lekkere geur kan creëren met een kamerplant? Lavendel is zonder twijfel het bekendste voorbeeld, maar ook deze planten laten je huis heerlijk ruiken!

1. Plumeria

Plumeria-planten zijn tropische planten met een sterke, maar erg lekkere geur. Ze zijn verkrijgbaar in verschillende kleuren zoals geel, wit, rood, oranje en roze.

Omdat het een tropische plant is, vertoeft hij overdag het best in een temperatuur rond de 24 graden Celsius en ‘s avonds tussen de 15 en 16 graden. Daarnaast heeft de plumeria veel zon nodig, dus zorg ervoor dat je hem voor het raam en in de volle zon zet. Vergeet ook zeker niet om hem voldoende water te geven.

2. Jasmijn

Niet alle jasmijnplanten produceren lekker ruikende bloemen. Kies daarom het liefst voor de Jasminum polyanthum; de geur ervan is ‘s avonds op z’n sterkst en je krijgt het gevoel alsof je in de tropen verblijft.

Dit is een klimplant, dus zorg ervoor dat je een plekje voorziet waar hij omhoog of omlaag kan groeien. Daarnaast heeft hij veel licht nodig zodat de bloemen volledig kunnen bloeien. Geef hem alleen water als de grond echt droog aanvoelt, want jasmijnplanten zitten niet graag in drassige grond. Wees ook niet ongerust als er niet meteen bloemen op komen te staan. De jasmijnplant groeit het eerste jaar erg langzaam. Tegen het tweede jaar staan er zonder twijfel genoeg bloemen op om heel je huis lekker te doen ruiken.

3. Citroenmelisse

Deze schattige kamerplant ruikt - u raadt het al - heerlijk naar citroen. Zet hem voor een open raam, zodat de wind de geur van de bladeren helpt af te geven.

Ook deze plant heeft veel licht nodig om te kunnen blijven groeien. Geef hem ook voldoende water zodat hij altijd een beetje vochtig staat. Leg in de zomer wat houtsnippers op de aarde om uitdroging te voorkomen.

4. Osmanthus fragrans

Deze plant is een gewas uit de olijffamilie met sterk geurende bloemen waarvan gezegd wordt dat ze naar oranjebloesem ruiken.

Hij heeft veel licht nodig, maar minder tijdens de warme zomermaanden. Zorg ervoor dat je hem overdag ergens zet waar hij half in de schaduw staat, zodat hij zeker niet uitdroogt. Je geeft hem het best twee keer per week water en tijdens warme periodes nog ietsje meer, omdat de grond dan sneller uitdroogt.

5. Munt

Oké Captain Obvious, dat munt lekker ruikt hoeven we je vast niet meer te vertellen. Voor de geur over heel je kamer te vullen, zet je hem het best ergens voor een open raam zodat er een lichte bries kan passeren.

Muntplanten hebben indirect zonlicht en veel water nodig, maar zorg er wel voor dat de wortels niet rotten.

6. Lelietje-van-dalen

Het lelietje-van-dalen ken je misschien beter als het meiklokje. Ook die plant heeft een vrij sterke geur en staat bekend voor zijn klokvormige bloemen die groeien in trossen.

Net zoals veel andere bloeiende planten heeft het meiklokje veel licht nodig. Tijdens het groeiseizoen in de lente en in de zomer moet hij ook veel water krijgen. Let er daarbij op dat de aarde altijd vochtig is. Als je merkt dat er nieuwe scheuten uit de grond komen, geef dan wat minder water.

7. Hoya

De hoya of wasplant staat dan weer bekend voor zijn donkergroene, wasachtige bladeren. Maar de bladeren zijn niet de reden waarom ze in dit lijstje zitten. Het zijn hun mooie paars-roze bloemen die zo’n lekkere geur in je huis verspreiden, die ‘s avonds op z’n sterkst is.

Ook deze plant heeft veel licht nodig om de bloemen mooi te laten bloeien. Laat de grond tussen de sproeibeurten droog worden en snijd de nieuwe lange ranken niet af, want daar groeien nieuwe bladeren en bloemen op.

8. Eucalyptus

Uiteraard mocht ook de eucalyptus niet ontbreken in het lijstje. Deze lekker ruikende plant heeft geen bloemen, maar wel mooie, elegante bladeren.

Zet ook deze plant in de volle zon en laat de grond tussen het sproeien door een beetje uitdrogen. Een geweldige plek om je eucalyptus te zetten is de badkamer. Daar wordt de geur nog beter opgenomen door de vochtigheid van een warme douche.

9. Engelentrompet

Op zoek naar een plant die een hele kamer kan vullen met zijn geur? Dan zit je met de engelentrompet aan het goede adres. De manier waarop ze bloeien is ook uniek. Zo vallen de bloemen zodra ze bloeien naar beneden zodat ze eruitzien zoals trompetten.

Ook deze plant heeft erg veel licht nodig om goed te kunnen groeien. Tijdens dat groeiproces geef je hem het best om de paar dagen wat water zodat hij voortdurend vochtig blijft. Let er echter wel op dat je hem nooit te veel water geeft zodat hij niet kapotgaat.