9 hoge laarzen om het miezerweer te trotseren LDC

15 december 2019

17u07 0 Style Gespot bij sterren, stijlvolle influencers én cartooniste Chrostin in De Slimste Mens: hoge laarzen zijn weer het van het. Van klassieke cognackleurige tot metallic met een dikke hak of chunky boots: deze paren mogen deze winter niet ontbreken in je garderobe.

Eerst en vooral: niets mis met enkellaarsjes. Die blijven het altijd goed doen. Maar trendgevoeligen kiezen deze winter voor de hoge schacht. Waarom? Je kon ze eerst veelvuldig zien op de catwalk, onder meer bij Celine, Jacquemus, Hermès en Dries Van Noten. Ondertussen zijn verschillende sterren zoals Jennifer Lopez en Taylor Swift, model Lily Aldridge en acteur Billy Porter ook bezweken voor een paar.

Bewijslast nummer drie: modemagazines als Cosmopolitan en Glamour roepen van de daken dat de hoge laarzen superhip zijn. Alsof dat nog niet genoeg is, waren wij spontaan verliefd op de witte boots van Christine De Witte - ook bekend als cartooniste Chrostin - in De Slimste Mens.

De tekst gaat verder onder de foto.

Dan rest nog de vraag hoe je ze het best draagt. Je wil natuurlijk geen kopie worden van een tuttig paardenmeisje. Een strakke broek in de laarzen kan je daarom beter mijden, meent Cécile Narinx, een bekende Nederlandse moderedactrice. Volgens haar bestaat de ideale combinatie uit hoge laarzen met een jurk of rok, maakt al niet uit of die nu lang of mini, wijd of strak is. Enkele Belgische influencers geven alvast het goede voorbeeld.

Combineer met een lang kleed zoals Paulien Riemis:

Combineer met een volledig monotone outfit zoals Ruth Van Soom:

Combineer met een mini-rok zoals Julie Vanlommel:

Combineer met een feestelijke glitterjurk zoals Elien Migalski:

Combineer met een stoer jeanskleedje zoals Sarah Dimani:

Wil jij ook een paar in huis halen? Wij zochten er alvast enkelen voor je uit.

1/ Chunky boots van Vagabond, € 153,10, online te koop.

2/ Beige laarzen van Filippa K, € 610, online en in de winkels te koop.

3/ Laarzen met crocoleder van Nubikk, € 280, online te koop.

4/ Laarzen met snakeskin van Sacha, € 210,39, online en in de winkels te koop.

5/ Knielaarzen met metallic look van Zara, € 149, online en in de winkels te koop.

6/ Laarzen met leren patchwork van ba&sh, € 450, online te koop.

7/ Witte boots van Arket, € 290, online en in de winkels te koop.

8/ Burgondy laarzen van COS, € 250, online en in de winkels te koop.

9/ Stoere laarzen van Dr. Martens, € 239, online en in de winkels te koop.