8 originele (en simpele!) manieren om je saaie paardenstaart te pimpen Nele Annemans

09 augustus 2020

09u51 0 Style Een paardenstaart mag dan wel de makkelijkste oplossing zijn om een klamme nek en bezwete haarlokken te vermijden, echt uniek is ie niet. Gelukkig bestaan er tal van manieren om je staart te pimpen. Dit zijn alvast de grootste trends voor deze zomer.

Oversized scrunchies

Het motto van dit seizoen? Go big or go home. Verruil je schattige scrunchies deze zomer dus voor een giga-exemplaar.

Schakelkettingen

De coolste manier om een oude ketting opnieuw te gebruiken? Wikkel hem gewoon rond een lage staart.

Kristallen haarlijn

Voeg wat bling toe aan je paardenstaart met een kristallen (of andere) ketting die je over het midden van je hoofd laat lopen.



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.

Retro vibes

Een hoge paardenstaart met uiteinden die naar buiten gekruld worden was een van de leukste haartrends uit de jaren 60 en het lijkt erop dat het kapsel anno 2020 opnieuw aan populariteit wint. Wij zijn alvast fan van de glamoureuze Barbietrend!

Staart met bubbels

Wie z’n staart naar een hoger niveau wil tillen, kan er eentje maken met ‘bubbels’. Het enige wat je daarvoor nodig hebt zijn enkele extra kleine elastiekjes.

Haarband

Het beste accessoire om je bezwete lokken te camoufleren is zonder twijfel de haarband. Bovendien vind je hem tegenwoordig in alle vormen en maten. Hier vind je onze favorieten.

Gevlochten sjaaltje

Nog een leuke manier om je paardenstaart een upgrade te geven is door er een sjaaltje in te vlechten. Experimenteer naar hartelust met kleuren en motiefjes!

Gouden schuifspeldjes

Tot slot geeft ook een creatief lijnenspel van gouden schuifspeldjes je kapsel een extra chique touch.